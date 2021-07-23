DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Jul 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick DE Malcolm Koonce, the club announced Friday.

A 6-foot-2, 249-pound defensive end, Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Koonce appeared in 45 games with 19 starts during four seasons with Buffalo. Over his career, he totaled 100 tackles (61 solo), including 22.5 for loss, 18 sacks and four forced fumbles. Koonce's 18 career sacks rank tied for sixth in school history. As a senior in 2020, he was named All-MAC First Team for the second consecutive season. He started all six games he appeared in, recording 30 tackles and leading the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Koonce also led the MAC with nine sacks as a junior in 2019.

A native of Peekskill, N.Y., Koonce was named second-team All-State and Journal News All-Star First Team as a senior at Archbishop Stepinac High School, while also helping lead his team to an undefeated season in 2015 and state championship.

Draft Pick: DE Malcolm Koonce

With the 79th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

