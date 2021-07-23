DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Koonce appeared in 45 games with 19 starts during four seasons with Buffalo. Over his career, he totaled 100 tackles (61 solo), including 22.5 for loss, 18 sacks and four forced fumbles. Koonce's 18 career sacks rank tied for sixth in school history. As a senior in 2020, he was named All-MAC First Team for the second consecutive season. He started all six games he appeared in, recording 30 tackles and leading the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Koonce also led the MAC with nine sacks as a junior in 2019.