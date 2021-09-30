Derek Carr named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September

The Raiders quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. This is the first time Carr has been named Player of the Month in his eight-year NFL career.

In his path to his first POTM honor, Carr has lead the Silver and Black to their first 3-0 start to the season since 2002, and is leading the league in passing yards (1,203). He also has a 6:2 touchdown-interception ratio in the month of September, with all six of touchdowns being caught by a different receiver.