Key Matchups: Derek Carr is looking for redemption after injury in last season's loss to the Bolts

DC4 vs. J Herbo

Everybody loves a classic AFC West shootout.

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career and has helped the Raiders put up the fifth-most points in the NFL in their first three wins. Carr currently leads the league in passing yards (1203), passing yards per game (401) and completions 20-plus yards downfield (12). The three-time Pro Bowler looks sharper than he's ever been before, especially with the plethora of weapons he has to throw to in Jon Gruden and Greg Olson's system.

The Los Angeles Chargers offense doesn't fall too far behind the Raiders, led by second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year currently has 956 passing yards, six touchdowns and a 97.9 QB rating. The Chargers are also coming off a victory against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, where Herbert threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns against them. The Chargers rank ninth in total offensive yards this season, while the Raiders are first.