Key Matchups: Derek Carr is looking for redemption after injury in last season's loss to the Bolts

Sep 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

We're going to party like it's 2002.

That was the last time the Raiders started a season at 3-0. That 2002 season was also the last time the Raiders started a season 4-0, which they'll be trying to achieve with a Monday Night Football matchup against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. The rivalry dating back to 1960 is as intense as it gets -- and it will only be more competitive with five former Chargers facing their old team.

This game will look a lot different than the last time the two faced off, with both teams reloading talent on both sides of the ball through the draft and in free agency. They will each also have back a few players who were injured in last year's games against each other.

If the Raiders want to come back to Las Vegas 4-0, they'll have to win out these key matchups.

DC4 vs. J Herbo

Everybody loves a classic AFC West shootout.

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career and has helped the Raiders put up the fifth-most points in the NFL in their first three wins. Carr currently leads the league in passing yards (1203), passing yards per game (401) and completions 20-plus yards downfield (12). The three-time Pro Bowler looks sharper than he's ever been before, especially with the plethora of weapons he has to throw to in Jon Gruden and Greg Olson's system.

The Los Angeles Chargers offense doesn't fall too far behind the Raiders, led by second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year currently has 956 passing yards, six touchdowns and a 97.9 QB rating. The Chargers are also coming off a victory against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, where Herbert threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns against them. The Chargers rank ninth in total offensive yards this season, while the Raiders are first.

Carr outdueled Herbert in their first matchup against one another, however in the second game of the 2020 season, Carr was injured in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. Herbert went on to throw for 314 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers 30-27 win over the Raiders. With Carr healthy and the way he's playing, revenge might be in the cards for him and the Silver and Black. However, Herbert will make it far from easy to accomplish.

Rashawn Slater vs. the duo of Crosby and Ngakoue

The Chargers' rookie left tackle has already proven himself against the best the league has to offer in his first three NFL games.

Week 1 started off with Slater having his way with the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young. Slater allowed no sacks and no pressures in his 49 offensive snaps against the Washington Football Team. In last Sunday's win against the Kansas City Chiefs, he finished with an 80.5 PFF grade going up against Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Despite the success the Northwestern Wildcat has had since he was selected as the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he has two more extremely difficult matchups around the corner.

Slater may receive his "Welcome to the NFL" treatment this Sunday from Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue﻿. The two edge rushers have been a problem for every offensive line they've faced so far this season. The interchangeable duo are currently top five in the league in quarterback pressures and combined for 11 against the Miami Dolphins, according to PFF. Crosby is the fourth-highest graded defensive lineman (91.2) in the NFL after three games. Before our eyes, No. 98 is turning into a superstar and the pairing of him and Ngakoue is one of the best in the NFL right now.

Yes, Slater is a great, young offensive lineman. He's proven that. However, no matter how good he is, Crosby and Ngakoue should be his greatest challenge to date.

Darren Waller vs. Derwin James

The Chargers All-Pro safety missed the entirety of 2020 season with a torn meniscus. Needless to say, Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of that last season.

In the Raiders' split series with the Chargers last season, Waller went for 172 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns. If not accounted for, Waller can light up any defense. The tight end already has 20 receptions, 224 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.

The man that will see a lot of snaps against the star tight end is just as accomplished in his own right. Derwin James has proven to be one of the hardest hitting, dynamic safeties in the NFL since being drafted out of Florida State. After returning from injury, James is second on the team in tackles (15) with a pass deflection and half a sack this season.

In the first three games of the season, Waller has drawn matchups from the best each secondary had to offer in Marlon Humphrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Byron Jones. I'd expect the same outcome in SoFi Stadium on Monday with James on Waller a lot of the game.

Silver and Black and White: Week 3 vs. Dolphins

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 3 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 38

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson's (77) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson's (77) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 38

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's (94) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's (94) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders' towels on the seats around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders' towels on the seats around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis signs autographs in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis signs autographs in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Nicola on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 38

Raiderette Nicola on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
21 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads back to the locker room after warming up on the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
22 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads back to the locker room after warming up on the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
23 / 38

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
24 / 38

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
25 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
26 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
27 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The sun shines through the roof of Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
28 / 38

The sun shines through the roof of Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
29 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) in a huddle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
30 / 38

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
31 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
32 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
33 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Hall of Famer, Tom Flores, is presented with the Ring of Excellence during halftime at the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
34 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders legend and Hall of Famer, Tom Flores, is presented with the Ring of Excellence during halftime at the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Jim Plunkett, during the halftime presentation of Tom Flores' Ring of Excellence at the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
35 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus, Jim Plunkett, during the halftime presentation of Tom Flores' Ring of Excellence at the Raiders' regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
36 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Allegiant Stadium during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: It will take more than speed for Henry Ruggs III to prosper against Xavien Howard

One of the biggest matchups to watch out for will be one of the fastest players in the league against one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
news

Key Matchups: A couple of MAC legends will battle it out at Heinz Field

Maxx Crosby, reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, has another difficult task ahead of him against a two-time Super Bowl champion.
news

Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Baltimore Ravens will present a formidable opponent to cover the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders offense needs to have another explosive game against the Broncos

The trio of Carr, Jacobs and Waller will be counted on in their season finale in Denver.
news

Key Matchups: Raekwon McMillan excited to see 'a lot of familiar faces' come to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday

The Ohio State product will have an opportunity to have a big game against Miami, the team that drafted him.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders defense continues to live by 'next man up' mantra late in the season

Interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, the Raiders defense must overcome injuries to keep playoff hopes alive against the Chargers.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders secondary must use what they have in order to succeed

Key pieces are going to be needed more than ever to compete at the highest level against the Colts.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't make detrimental mistakes to defeat themselves

The Raiders as a whole will need to get back on the right foot against the Jets this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: Silver and Black secondary square off with yet another former MVP at quarterback

The Raiders defense is preparing to face its fourth NFL MVP quarterback this season in Matt Ryan.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr is prepared to do 'whatever we have to do' to beat the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders QB is focused on trying to sweep the reigning Super Bowl champions this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: The first showdown between Henry Ruggs and his former Crimson Tide teammate

The two rookie receivers out of Alabama will battle it out for the first time in the NFL.
Advertising