By the Numbers: The Raiders are not short of playmakers in the passing game

Derek Carr is on another level right now when it comes to throwing the ball around the field. The quarterback currently leads the league in passing yards (1,203) and passing yards per game (401). A lot of the credit goes not only to the play of Carr, but to the elite level his receivers are playing at with their ability to create separation and make big plays.
Coming off the Raiders' 31-28 overtime victory against the Miami Dolphins, here are a few numbers to back up how well Carr's arsenal of pass catchers are playing.
89
The number of receiving yards Bryan Edwards had against the Dolphins is ironic and coincidental to say the least.
The wide receiver out of South Carolina had a career-high in receiving yards in Sunday's win with 89 yards – with 89 also being his jersey number. Edwards is beginning to develop the moniker of being "Mr. Clutch" for the Raiders offense as all 89 of those yards came in the fourth quarter and overtime. The same way all 81 of his receiving yards came in the fourth quarter and overtime in the season opener win against the Baltimore Ravens.
0.6
In order to make tough throws, you need to have tough receivers. And Bryan Edwards is a very tough receiver.
Carr connected on the second-most improbable pass of the season to Edwards in overtime that set up Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal. On the play, Carr found Edwards with 0.6 yards of separation between him and Dolphins cornerback Brandon Jones. According to Next Gen Stats, the play shifted the Raiders' probability of winning the game from 43 percent to 62 percent.
9
Derek Carr doesn't care who you are, if you get open, he's going to throw you the ball.
This was evident against the Dolphins as No. 4 completed a pass to nine different players in the game. The nine players included four wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs and a touchdown pass to fullback Alec Ingold. This is the most Carr has been able to distribute the ball around the season, as of yet. He completed passes to eight different receivers in the Raiders' first two wins against the Ravens and the Steelers.
6
This is another stat that showcases Carr's distribution of the ball.
DC has thrown six touchdown passes this season – all of them to a different receiver. His touchdown passes to Hunter Renfrow and Ingold on Sunday made it his fifth and sixth player this season he's connected with for a touchdown. So far this season, the players who have caught a touchdown grab from Carr have been Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Zay Jones, Henry Ruggs III, Renfrow and Ingold.
4
The Raiders had five receivers who had over 200 receiving yards all of last season. Three games into this season, the Raiders already have four.
Currently, the Silver and Black is the only team in the NFL that has 4 players with 200+ receiving yards each. The most any other team in the league has is two.
The list of Raiders receivers includes:
- Henry Ruggs (237)
- Darren Waller (224)
- Bryan Edwards (210)
- Hunter Renfrow (204)
