A heavy dose of Peyton Barber and team resiliency help push Raiders to first 3-0 start since 2002

With Josh Jacobs out for the second week in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders were still looking for their run game to take off.

Running back Peyton Barber became a large part of the offense Sunday, as he found his groove and notched a career-high 111 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown in the Raiders' 31-28 overtime win against the Miami Dolphins. In fact, he finished with just 23 yards less than the Raiders' total season rushing yards entering the game.

Running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ added 24 yards of his own on eight carries as the Raiders totaled 140 rushing yards on the day.

Barber, a six-year NFL veteran out of Auburn, went undrafted in 2016 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent last season with the Washington Football team, where he accumulated 258 rushing yards on 94 carries for the season. He was released by Washington this past August, signed with the Raiders on Sept. 4 and 22 days later, scored his first TD in the Silver and Black.

"It's been a crazy rollercoaster. I wasn't sure where I was going to be at after Washington cut me and then... signing here just seeing how the coaches believe in me," Barber said.