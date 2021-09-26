Tom Flores celebrated by Raiders at halftime, receives Hall of Fame ring

Sunday's halftime was a Silver and Black celebration, as Raiders alumni gathered on the field to celebrate recent Hall of Fame enshrinee Tom Flores.

Six photos were laid out on the field, showcasing some of the best moments of Flores' storied career, while his Hall of Fame bust and three Super Bowl trophies he won with the Raiders sat in the middle of the field.

The final piece that signifies Flores' elite status -- the Ring of Excellence -- was presented to the Iceman by Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and Raiders legend Jim Plunkett in front of Raider Nation.

"It's mean so much to me to receive this ring. ... I've been proud to represent the Nation, my teammates, players -- we're all one family," Flores said. "One family, one cause. Just win, baby."