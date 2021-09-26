Tom Flores celebrated by Raiders at halftime, receives Hall of Fame ring

Sep 26, 2021 at 03:12 PM
Rachel Gossen

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday's halftime was a Silver and Black celebration, as Raiders alumni gathered on the field to celebrate recent Hall of Fame enshrinee Tom Flores.

Six photos were laid out on the field, showcasing some of the best moments of Flores' storied career, while his Hall of Fame bust and three Super Bowl trophies he won with the Raiders sat in the middle of the field.

The final piece that signifies Flores' elite status -- the Ring of Excellence -- was presented to the Iceman by Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and Raiders legend Jim Plunkett in front of Raider Nation.

"It's mean so much to me to receive this ring. ... I've been proud to represent the Nation, my teammates, players -- we're all one family," Flores said. "One family, one cause. Just win, baby."

Flores, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 8, was the first Hispanic starting quarterback in league history, as well as the first head coach of Hispanic descent to win a Super Bowl. He is also one of two people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and a head coach.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 101

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
21 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
22 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
23 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
24 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
25 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
26 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
27 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
28 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
29 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
30 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
31 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
32 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
33 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
34 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
35 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
36 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
39 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
40 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
41 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
42 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
43 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
44 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
45 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
46 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
47 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
48 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
49 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
50 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
51 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
52 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
53 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
54 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
55 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
56 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
57 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
58 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
59 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
60 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
61 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
62 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
63 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
64 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
65 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
66 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
67 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
68 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
69 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
70 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
71 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
72 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
73 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
74 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
75 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
76 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
77 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
78 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
79 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
80 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
81 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
82 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
83 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
84 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
85 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
86 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
87 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
88 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
89 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
90 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
91 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
92 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
93 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
94 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
95 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
96 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
97 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
98 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
99 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
100 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
101 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Advertising