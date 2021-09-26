Quick Snap: Raiders beat Miami Dolphins in another overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium

Cash Money Carlson
After missing an extra point in regulation, Daniel Carlson redeemed himself in overtime.
The Raiders were able to go down the field after winning the coin toss and put Carlson in position to do his thing. The kicker knocked down a 38-yard field goal. On the other side of the ball, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders responded to tie the game at 28 with 2:49 left in overtime.
Carlson sealed the deal with three seconds left, nailing a 22-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 31-28 win over the Dolphins.
Peyton Barber cut the defense
One of the brightest spots for the Raiders was the vast improvement of the run game.
After only having 52 rushing yards against the Steelers last week, Peyton Barber was able to have much more success against the Dolphins. With the offensive line playing physical off the line of scrimmage, Barber ran through some good openings created by the O-line. Barber finished the game with 111 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.
Kenyan Drake added 24 rushing yards on eight carries.
Denzel 'Hit Stick' Perryman
In his third game in the Silver and Black, Denzel Perryman continued to bring the big hit energy he's shown week in and week out.
The linebacker is excelling in Gus Bradley's defensive scheme as he was head hunting the entire game and made several key big hits as well. Perryman lead the team in tackles once again with 14 total.
DC hitting his stride
Derek Carr reached another personal milestone with his performance in Allegiant Stadium.
The quarterback looked sharp most the night throwing 26-for-43 with 386 yards and two touchdowns. This is the first time in his career he's thrown for over 300 yards in five-consecutive games. Carr has played inspiring football for the Raiders in his first three games with 1,203 passing yards so far for the season.
