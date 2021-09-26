Quick Snap: Raiders beat Miami Dolphins in another overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium

Sep 26, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Levi Edwards

Cash Money Carlson

After missing an extra point in regulation, Daniel Carlson redeemed himself in overtime.

The Raiders were able to go down the field after winning the coin toss and put Carlson in position to do his thing. The kicker knocked down a 38-yard field goal. On the other side of the ball, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders responded to tie the game at 28 with 2:49 left in overtime.

Carlson sealed the deal with three seconds left, nailing a 22-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 31-28 win over the Dolphins.

Peyton Barber cut the defense

One of the brightest spots for the Raiders was the vast improvement of the run game.

After only having 52 rushing yards against the Steelers last week, Peyton Barber was able to have much more success against the Dolphins. With the offensive line playing physical off the line of scrimmage, Barber ran through some good openings created by the O-line. Barber finished the game with 111 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

Kenyan Drake added 24 rushing yards on eight carries.

Denzel 'Hit Stick' Perryman

In his third game in the Silver and Black, Denzel Perryman continued to bring the big hit energy he's shown week in and week out.

The linebacker is excelling in Gus Bradley's defensive scheme as he was head hunting the entire game and made several key big hits as well. Perryman lead the team in tackles once again with 14 total.

DC hitting his stride

Derek Carr reached another personal milestone with his performance in Allegiant Stadium.

The quarterback looked sharp most the night throwing 26-for-43 with 386 yards and two touchdowns. This is the first time in his career he's thrown for over 300 yards in five-consecutive games. Carr has played inspiring football for the Raiders in his first three games with 1,203 passing yards so far for the season.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 101

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
21 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
22 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
23 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
24 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
25 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
26 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
27 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
28 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recording a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
29 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
30 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
31 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
32 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
33 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
34 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
35 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
36 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
37 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
38 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
39 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
40 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
41 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
42 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
43 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
44 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
45 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
46 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
47 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
48 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
49 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
50 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
51 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
52 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
53 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
54 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
55 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
56 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
57 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
58 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
59 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by teammates after making a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
60 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
61 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
62 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
63 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
64 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
65 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
66 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
67 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
68 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
69 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
70 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
71 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
72 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
73 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
74 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
75 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
76 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
77 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
78 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
79 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
80 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
81 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
82 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
83 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
84 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
85 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
86 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
87 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
88 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
89 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
90 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
91 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
92 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
93 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
94 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
95 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
96 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
97 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
98 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
99 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
100 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
101 / 101

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 22-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

