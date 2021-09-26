Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

Sep 26, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Hayward makes another big play

With the Raiders down 14-0 towards the end of the first quarter, they needed a shot of energy. They were able to get it from AJ Cole and Casey Hayward Jr.﻿.

Cole set up a masterful punt to put the Dolphins offense at their own 1-yard line. On the next play, Hayward perfectly read a screen pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to rookie Jaylen Waddle. Hayward tackled Waddle in the end zone, resulting in a safety and the Raiders' first points on the scoreboard in the game.

Miscommunication

The Raiders offense has not been on the same page for a lot of the first half.

Derek Carr has been able to move the ball down the field, yet several errors have costed them big. The biggest one being an overthrown ball to Foster Morreau which resulted in a 85-yard pick-six by Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts. Additionally, there have been several overthrown balls to Henry Ruggs III and Peyton Barber﻿. Center Andre James mistimed a few of his snaps as well.

Moving forward into the second half, the Raiders need to properly communicate to limit mistakes and see success on the field.

Ruggs gets loose

The rise of Henry Ruggs III has been something beautiful to watch.

Carr has been actively trying to find his second-year wideout throughout the game and it's been paying dividends. The speedster leads the Raiders offense in targets, catches and receiving yards with three catches for 62 yards on the day. The performance has been throughly impressive considering he's doing it against the likes of All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard.

Coming off an 118-yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, it seems like Ruggs may be on the same trajectory against the Dolphins.

Advertising