Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

Miscommunication

The Raiders offense has not been on the same page for a lot of the first half.

Derek Carr has been able to move the ball down the field, yet several errors have costed them big. The biggest one being an overthrown ball to Foster Morreau which resulted in a 85-yard pick-six by Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts. Additionally, there have been several overthrown balls to Henry Ruggs III and Peyton Barber﻿. Center Andre James mistimed a few of his snaps as well.