Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards are starting to become the dynamic duo the Raiders drafted them to be

Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards had to live and learn throughout their rookie season. So far this season, they seem to have turned the corner and begun to teach defenses they are threats they were drafted to be.

The Raiders improved to 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2002, and Derek Carr has now thrown for 1,203 passing yards this season — more than a third of those going to Ruggs and Edwards. The duo came through when it mattered the most for the Raiders in their 31-28 overtime victory against the Miami Dolphins, as Edwards led the team in receiving yards (89) with Ruggs was right behind him (78).

The vast improvement of the second-year wideouts has been notable. In last year's loss to the Dolphins, Edwards had one catch for 11 yards and Ruggs had no catches on two targets. Within a span of 10 months, those same receivers have become vicious weapons in this Raiders offense.