Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 12:36 PM

Dunks, Drive-Ins and Dogs: Our favorite moments from the NFL Draft

The first virtual NFL Draft in history garnered its own share of viral and news-making moments, and it was no different when the Las Vegas Raiders were on the clock.

Here were a few of our favorite things that happened while we made our team better building through the draft.

Henry Ruggs III can jump out of the gym

While plenty of people in Raider Nation went to sleep on Thursday night dreaming of first-round pick Henry Ruggs III taking slant routes to the house, a highlight reel of a different sort made the rounds on social media: Ruggs' incredible high-school hops dunking the basketball all over the state of the Alabama.

If Derek Carr invites him over, his famous pool basketball game might never be the same.

We got to meet Gigi

Call us biased, but among the many dog cameos throughout this virtual draft, the real Good Dog of the draft was Gigi. She's got great instincts, fluid hips, gets after the ball — everything Coach loves in a prospect. She's a true Gruden Grinder.

A detour through Flavortown

You didn't think we were gonna make it through the draft without seeing Raiders fan and undisputed czar of Flavortown Guy Fieri, did you?

The Pruitt Family's moment

The NFL Draft is a celebration for prospects achieving their dreams and fans excited for the future of their organization, but prior to tour No. 80 overall pick, the NFL dedicated a special moment to the Pruitt family.

The Pruitts suffered the unfortunate loss of their son, Reco Peevy, who served as a United States Petty Officer, and as part of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the NFL took a moment to celebrate the life of their son, Reco, prior to his favorite team announcing the first of their three third-round picks.

Allegiant Stadium gets its shine

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from hosting the 2020 NFL Draft and showcasing our new home up close, but between the news that the 2022 NFL Draft will be coming in its place and overhead shots of Allegiant Stadium like these, the nation got a taste of our jewel in the desert.

The genuine reactions

The moment dreams become reality for these prospects is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it's impossible not to smile when you read some of these tweets from our newest Raiders, fresh off receiving the news they passed their job interviews are about to clock in for the Silver and Black.

Here were a few of our favorites below, and here are many more reactions from across the league.

Sights of the 2020 NFL Draft

Check out snapshots of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, analysts, draft prospects and more as they participate in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the start of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the start of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Rich Wisen, Deion Sanders, Kevin Hart, Michael Strahan and Tom Brady share some thoughts before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Rich Wisen, Deion Sanders, Kevin Hart, Michael Strahan and Tom Brady share some thoughts before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Singer Harry Connick Jr. sings the national anthem during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Singer Harry Connick Jr. sings the national anthem during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders first round (12th overall) pick, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders first round (12th overall) pick, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III talks on the phones as he is selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III talks on the phones as he is selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III answers messages after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III answers messages after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates after being selected by the Raiders in the first round, 12th overall pick, of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders first round (19th overall) pick, cornerback Damon Arnette, during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders first round (19th overall) pick, cornerback Damon Arnette, during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Air Force members at Al Udeid Air Base introduce a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Air Force members at Al Udeid Air Base introduce a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Analysts Kurt Warner talks during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Analysts Kurt Warner talks during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Analysts Michael Irvin talks during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Analysts Michael Irvin talks during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Analysts Daniel Jeremiah talks during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Analysts Daniel Jeremiah talks during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Nate Burleson, Peter Berg and Yella Beezy during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Nate Burleson, Peter Berg and Yella Beezy during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell concludes the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell concludes the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Members of the 104th Military Battalion and New York National Guard at the Javits Center introduce a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Members of the 104th Military Battalion and New York National Guard at the Javits Center introduce a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden celebrates with his family after the Raiders selected Bryan Edwards in the third round (81st overall) pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden celebrates with his family after the Raiders selected Bryan Edwards in the third round (81st overall) pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Pruitt family introduces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (80th overall) pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Pruitt family introduces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (80th overall) pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (80th overall) pick, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (80th overall) pick, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (81st overall) pick, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (81st overall) pick, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (100th overall) pick, linebacker Tanner Muse, during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (100th overall) pick, linebacker Tanner Muse, during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (100th overall) pick, linebacker Tanner Muse, during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Las Vegas Raiders third round (100th overall) pick, linebacker Tanner Muse, during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Commissioner concludes the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner concludes the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opens up day three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opens up day three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
NFL senior Vice President of football operations Dave Gardi announces the Las Vegas Raiders fourth round (109th overall) pick, guard John Simpson, during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL senior Vice President of football operations Dave Gardi announces the Las Vegas Raiders fourth round (109th overall) pick, guard John Simpson, during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden watches as the Raiders fourth round (109th overall) pick, guard John Simpson, is announced during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden watches as the Raiders fourth round (109th overall) pick, guard John Simpson, is announced during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
Singer Luke Bryan performs during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Singer Luke Bryan performs during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock take cornerback Amik Robertson in the fourth round (139th overall) during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock take cornerback Amik Robertson in the fourth round (139th overall) during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL
NFL Senior Vice President of Football Operations Dave Gardi announces a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Senior Vice President of Football Operations Dave Gardi announces a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte announces a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte announces a pick during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Former NFL safety and current neurosurgeon at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Myron Rolle, speaks about COVID-19 during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Former NFL safety and current neurosurgeon at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Myron Rolle, speaks about COVID-19 during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Good Morning Football host Kay Adams, NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, fitness trainer Santia Deck, soccer player Sam Gordon, Central Methodist safety Toni Harris and 12-year old football prodigy Bunchie Young chat over webcam during the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Good Morning Football host Kay Adams, NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, fitness trainer Santia Deck, soccer player Sam Gordon, Central Methodist safety Toni Harris and 12-year old football prodigy Bunchie Young chat over webcam during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
Singer H.E.R. performs during the 2020 NFL Draft.
Singer H.E.R. performs during the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL/Associated Press
nfldraft-atmopsphere-day3-042519_38
NFL/Associated Press

Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas
Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver discussed the upcoming season, the difference between Coach Gruden and Dabo Swinney and more.
Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'
Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'

Las Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves expects the city to show an outpouring of support for the Raiders when they take the field in 2020.
Sign up to receive information about Allegiant Stadium Tours as it becomes available
Sign up to receive information about Allegiant Stadium Tours as it becomes available

Go behind the scenes of our world-class stadium like never before. Sign up to receive Allegiant Stadium Tours information as it becomes available.
LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.

