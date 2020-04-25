Dunks, Drive-Ins and Dogs: Our favorite moments from the NFL Draft

The first virtual NFL Draft in history garnered its own share of viral and news-making moments, and it was no different when the Las Vegas Raiders were on the clock.
Here were a few of our favorite things that happened while we made our team better building through the draft.
Henry Ruggs III can jump out of the gym
While plenty of people in Raider Nation went to sleep on Thursday night dreaming of first-round pick Henry Ruggs III taking slant routes to the house, a highlight reel of a different sort made the rounds on social media: Ruggs' incredible high-school hops dunking the basketball all over the state of the Alabama.
If Derek Carr invites him over, his famous pool basketball game might never be the same.
We got to meet Gigi
Call us biased, but among the many dog cameos throughout this virtual draft, the real Good Dog of the draft was Gigi. She's got great instincts, fluid hips, gets after the ball — everything Coach loves in a prospect. She's a true Gruden Grinder.
A detour through Flavortown
You didn't think we were gonna make it through the draft without seeing Raiders fan and undisputed czar of Flavortown Guy Fieri, did you?
The Pruitt Family's moment
The NFL Draft is a celebration for prospects achieving their dreams and fans excited for the future of their organization, but prior to tour No. 80 overall pick, the NFL dedicated a special moment to the Pruitt family.
The Pruitts suffered the unfortunate loss of their son, Reco Peevy, who served as a United States Petty Officer, and as part of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the NFL took a moment to celebrate the life of their son, Reco, prior to his favorite team announcing the first of their three third-round picks.
Allegiant Stadium gets its shine
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from hosting the 2020 NFL Draft and showcasing our new home up close, but between the news that the 2022 NFL Draft will be coming in its place and overhead shots of Allegiant Stadium like these, the nation got a taste of our jewel in the desert.
The genuine reactions
The moment dreams become reality for these prospects is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it's impossible not to smile when you read some of these tweets from our newest Raiders, fresh off receiving the news they passed their job interviews are about to clock in for the Silver and Black.
Here were a few of our favorites below, and here are many more reactions from across the league.
