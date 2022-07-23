Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Duron Harmon is at a point in his career where he's done it all and seen it all.
As a rookie in 2013, the third-round pick out of Rutgers saw immediate action for the New England Patriots, a team that just got to the AFC Championship game the year prior. He played in 15 games, finishing the season with four pass deflections and two interceptions.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was a defensive coach for the Patriots during Harmon's first three seasons in the NFL, and in that span, New England won Super Bowl XLIX together before Graham left to be a coach for the New York Giants. Now, eight seasons after winning that Super Bowl together, they're reunited in Las Vegas.
And Graham has now witnessed Harmon transition from a young developing talent in New England to a grizzled veteran in Las Vegas who plans to be a calming force of a young Raiders secondary.
"I remember when he was a rookie, when he came in playing safety – a tough position," Graham told Raiders.com. "Just the fact that he was in more than one position as sub safety and now, he's grown to be able to play multiple spots. How he can see the game, it's just the level of skill and the level of detail in the preparation that stands out now that he's older."
Going into his 10th NFL season, Harmon told the media Thursday that his key to the consistency he's had in the league simply revolves around never becoming content with himself.
"[I'm] always trying to get better. Just always, always trying to get better," said Harmon "Always trying to improve something. It's a cliché saying, but you are either getting better or worse. It's cliché but it's the truth. The moment that you think you have arrived, that's the moment somebody is right behind you and is going to pass you because this is a competitive league. It's under one percent who get here. Just working and always trying to get better."
Harmon has brought that mentality into the Raiders' locker room and has been infectious for the young secondary. Several of his teammates, including Rock Ya-Sin and Tre'von Moehrig, have praised the contributions the vet has made since entering the building this offseason. It's easy for Harmon to relate to Moehrig, as the second-year safety from TCU was thrust into the same spotlight as a rookie that Harmon was as a Patriot in 2013.
"He's been a great help, man. Ever since he got in the locker room, he's been a great locker room guy, helping even the vets and the younger guys," Moehrig said. "That's my dog. I love playing with him and I love learning from him. He's been a great addition to the team."
Despite being in the midst of competing for snaps in Training Camp with his younger teammates, that's not stopping Harmon from passing along any insight he can give them.
When it comes down to it, the veteran that's tasted championship gold three times says, "All I care about is winning."
"The best players are going to play," said Harmon. "I'm not going to not help them because I'm competing against them, like I want our room to be filled with people who cheer each other on regardless of who is out there because at the end of the day we have a talented room. Young but talented room.
"It's my job to bring everybody, not just my job it's the room's job to elevate the level of play, to compete against each other but at the same time create a true brotherhood where we are competing and rooting for each other at the same time."