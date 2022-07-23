Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon has brought that mentality into the Raiders' locker room and has been infectious for the young secondary. Several of his teammates, including Rock Ya-Sin and Tre'von Moehrig, have praised the contributions the vet has made since entering the building this offseason. It's easy for Harmon to relate to Moehrig, as the second-year safety from TCU was thrust into the same spotlight as a rookie that Harmon was as a Patriot in 2013.

"He's been a great help, man. Ever since he got in the locker room, he's been a great locker room guy, helping even the vets and the younger guys," Moehrig said. "That's my dog. I love playing with him and I love learning from him. He's been a great addition to the team."

Despite being in the midst of competing for snaps in Training Camp with his younger teammates, that's not stopping Harmon from passing along any insight he can give them.

When it comes down to it, the veteran that's tasted championship gold three times says, "All I care about is winning."

"The best players are going to play," said Harmon. "I'm not going to not help them because I'm competing against them, like I want our room to be filled with people who cheer each other on regardless of who is out there because at the end of the day we have a talented room. Young but talented room.