Dylan Parham's versatility has stood out during his first NFL Training Camp

Dylan Parham has had to trust the process since arriving to Las Vegas.

The offensive linemen from Memphis was the Raiders' highest 2022 draft pick, after trading their first and second-round picks for Davante Adams. Parham did a lot to wow NFL scouts in the draft process – considering he only allowed one sack in his last two seasons in college and ran a 4.93 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Despite the success he had in college, he's now in a different ballpark. However, he hasn't let himself become overwhelmed through the transition to the pros.

"I would say that the NFL, of course, is just faster than what you're used to," Parham said Thursday in his first media availability since being drafted. "Taking that next jump, just being able to see things a little bit faster, being able to snap and get off the ball quicker is something that's really big.

"They always tell you, 'It's going to be faster, you won't be able to see stuff' or 'Some people are going to have a difficult time.' It's just really getting in there and realizing you just need to study a little bit more so that you can see it and it'll slow down the game for you."

Josh McDaniels' vision for the offensive line is to be flexible as possible, stacked with players that can play multiple positions. That vision had to have been a big reason behind taking Parham in the third round. Parham has seen snaps across the line since OTAs, which is something he said he's been accustomed to since college.