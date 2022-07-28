Dylan Parham's versatility has stood out during his first NFL Training Camp

Jul 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Dylan Parham has had to trust the process since arriving to Las Vegas.

The offensive linemen from Memphis was the Raiders' highest 2022 draft pick, after trading their first and second-round picks for Davante Adams. Parham did a lot to wow NFL scouts in the draft process – considering he only allowed one sack in his last two seasons in college and ran a 4.93 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Despite the success he had in college, he's now in a different ballpark. However, he hasn't let himself become overwhelmed through the transition to the pros.

"I would say that the NFL, of course, is just faster than what you're used to," Parham said Thursday in his first media availability since being drafted. "Taking that next jump, just being able to see things a little bit faster, being able to snap and get off the ball quicker is something that's really big.

"They always tell you, 'It's going to be faster, you won't be able to see stuff' or 'Some people are going to have a difficult time.' It's just really getting in there and realizing you just need to study a little bit more so that you can see it and it'll slow down the game for you."

Josh McDaniels' vision for the offensive line is to be flexible as possible, stacked with players that can play multiple positions. That vision had to have been a big reason behind taking Parham in the third round. Parham has seen snaps across the line since OTAs, which is something he said he's been accustomed to since college.

"I think the University of Memphis really helped me with that just because I played so many positions back then," said Parham. "I had to know everything amongst the offensive line. I went from guard, guard, little bit of center and tackle. That really prepared me for this next level."

Related Links

A few veterans on the offensive line have taken notice of what Parham brings to the team. Earlier in Training Camp, Andre James referred to Parham as "a really good rookie" with a lot of versatility, "which is super important as being an offensive lineman." John Simpson also believes Parham is talented and is trying his best to help show the rookie the ropes in the locker room.

"He's got a lot of upside, man. He's a good dude," Simpson said. "He's super quiet. He doesn't talk a lot, but I do everything I can to try to help him to be the best player he can be. It's competition, but he's still like a brother to me. ... It's all love when it comes down to that. And if he needs help, I'll be there to help him."

When asked about how the offensive line has been bringing him up to speed, he agreed with Simpson's sentiment stating, "they've done a great job." The cohesion of the entire offensive line has been huge for the rookie still in the process of finding his footing.

"They're bringing me under their wing," said Parham. "It's like, 'Hey rook, do you need some help with this?' or 'Do you know this play?' They're making sure that they take care of us. It's not like we're getting overwhelmed, they're just doing a really great job.

"They're also being a brother to us. They're really just taking us in, helping us learn the plays since they're new as well and everybody's really together, I feel like, with the offensive line unit."

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Related Content

news

'Let's take this whole drill over': Chandler Jones mic'd up for first time in the Silver and Black

Hear the defensive end mic'd up at the first padded practice of 2022 Training Camp.

news

Quick Hits: What were Head Coach Josh McDaniels' first impressions after pads came on?

The first day with pads brought not only a high energy among players, but gave the coaching staff noted time to assess which fundamentals need to be focused on as preseason ramps up.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/27: First day in pads wasn't short of excitement

Lester Cotton Sr. and Tre'von Moehrig were just a couple of players who flashed in Wednesday's practice.

news

The story behind those soft-shell puffy Guardian Caps players have been wearing

The safety measure is currently required for a select group of position units.

news

Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker taking the reins as leaders of the offensive line

While the two tackles are competing for their jobs throughout Training Camp, they also recognize that the offensive line room is looking up to them now more than ever.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The Raiders' secondary got after it Tuesday morning

A few observations from the Silver and Black's last practice before pads come on Wednesday.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

news

Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

The receiver's humorous persona and trademark 'Mack Hollins Mile' have been the talk of his Silver and Black teammates.

news

Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon is doing everything he can 'to elevate the level of play' in the Raiders defense during Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

The Silver and Black have logged their third Training Camp practice of the season. Here are a few Saturday observations.

news

Derek Carr getting in sync with new offensive coordinator, receivers early in Training Camp

Mick Lombardi has seen the 'willingness to work hard, accept anything and do whatever necessary to help the team win' from Derek Carr.

Advertising