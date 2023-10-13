Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Oct 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Raiders

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Patriots

Nick Shook: Raiders

Eric Edholm: Raiders

Kevin Patra: Raiders

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Jermey Fowler: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Patriots

Kimberly Martin: Patriots

Eric Moody: Raiders

Jason Reid: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Patriots

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Patriots

Will Brinson: Patriots

Jared Dubin: Patriots

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Raiders

Chris Simms: Raiders

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Claire Kuwana: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Patriots

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Packers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
