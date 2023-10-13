Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Patriots
Nick Shook: Raiders
Eric Edholm: Raiders
Kevin Patra: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Jermey Fowler: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Patriots
Kimberly Martin: Patriots
Eric Moody: Raiders
Jason Reid: Raiders
Lindsey Thiry: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Patriots
Pete Prisco: Patriots
Will Brinson: Patriots
Jared Dubin: Patriots
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan: Raiders
Dave Richard: Raiders
Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
Mike Florio: Raiders
Chris Simms: Raiders
Albert Breer: Raiders
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Claire Kuwana: Patriots
Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Raiders
John Pluym: Raiders
Matt Verderame: Patriots
