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Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Nov 24, 2017 at 01:21 AM
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As the Oakland Raiders prepare for their matchup with the Denver Broncos, let's take a look at who the experts are picking.

Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders

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Pete Prisco
CBS Sports

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Jason La Canfora
CBS Sports

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Will Brinson
CBS Sports

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Jared Dubin
CBS Sports

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Ryan Wilson
CBS Sports

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John Breech
CBS Sports

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Dave Richard
CBS Sports

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Jamey Eisenberg
CBS Sports

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Matt Bowen
ESPN

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Mike Golic
ESPN

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Dan Graziano
ESPN

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Kevin Seifert
ESPN

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Seth Wickersham
ESPN

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Elliot Harrison
NFL.com

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Michael David Smith
Pro Football Talk

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Mike Florio
Pro Football Talk

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Jarrett Bell
USA Today

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Nate Davis
USA Today

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Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
USA Today

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Neil Hornsby
*Pro Football Focus
*

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Sam Monson
*Pro Football Focus
*

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Steve Palazzolo
*Pro Football Focus
*

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Mike Renner
*Pro Football Focus
*

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Gordon McGuinnessPro Football Focus

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Zac Robinson
*Pro Football Focus
*

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Jeff Ratcliffe
*Pro Football Focus
*

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Nathan Jahnke
*Pro Football Focus
*

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