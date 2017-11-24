Expert Game Picks: Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

As the Oakland Raiders prepare for their matchup with the Denver Broncos, let's take a look at who the experts are picking.
|Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN
NFL.com
Pro Football Talk
Pro Football Talk
USA Today
USA Today
USA Today
*Pro Football Focus
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*Pro Football Focus
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*Pro Football Focus
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*Pro Football Focus
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Gordon McGuinnessPro Football Focus
*Pro Football Focus
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*Pro Football Focus
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*Pro Football Focus
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