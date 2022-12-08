Expert Game Picks: A Week 14 Thursday Night Football showdown in Los Angeles

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game:
Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Stephania Bell: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Domonique Foxworth: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Raiders
Laura Rutledge: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Jason La Canfora: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Michael Davis Smith: Raiders
Mike Florio: Raiders
Albert Breer: Raiders
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Gary Gramling: Raiders
Conor Orr: Raiders
John Pluym: Rams
As the Raiders prepare for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.