Expert Game Picks: A Week 14 Thursday Night Football showdown in Los Angeles

Dec 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders

Colleen Wolfe: Raiders

Nick Shook: Raiders

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Raiders

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Raiders

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Domonique Foxworth: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Raiders

Laura Rutledge: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Jason La Canfora: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Raiders

Mike Florio: Raiders

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Gary Gramling: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Rams

Here is BetMGM’s game overview with betting trends and more.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Rams

As the Raiders prepare for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.

