What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Dec 07, 2022 at 02:45 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"This is a team that their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are. … I think they're excellent. I think they're well-coached in all three phases. I think they've got key critical players at the right spots to really be able to influence and affect the game in all three phases." – Rams Head Coach Sean McVay

On WR Davante Adams:

"Davante's as good as it gets." – Rams Head Coach Sean McVay

On the Raiders' run game:

"Those guys are going downhill and they're accumulating a lot of yards and that young running back's having a great season." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

On the Raiders defense:

"They are well-coached. The two D-ends are obviously great players in [Maxx] Crosby and Chandler Jones." – Rams QB John Wolford

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Rams

As the Raiders prepare for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
1 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
2 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
3 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
4 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Russ Reed/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
5 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
6 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
7 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
8 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
9 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
10 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
11 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
12 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
13 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
14 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
15 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
16 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
17 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
18 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
19 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
20 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
21 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
22 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
23 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
24 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
25 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.
26 / 26

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Rams.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
