What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"This is a team that their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are. … I think they're excellent. I think they're well-coached in all three phases. I think they've got key critical players at the right spots to really be able to influence and affect the game in all three phases." – Rams Head Coach Sean McVay
On WR Davante Adams:
"Davante's as good as it gets." – Rams Head Coach Sean McVay
On the Raiders' run game:
"Those guys are going downhill and they're accumulating a lot of yards and that young running back's having a great season." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
On the Raiders defense:
"They are well-coached. The two D-ends are obviously great players in [Maxx] Crosby and Chandler Jones." – Rams QB John Wolford
