Pick Six: Who, and what, should the Raiders defense be prepared for in Los Angeles?

1. Who is it?

The Raiders are going into Thursday's game still not sure who they'll be facing at quarterback.

John Wolford started last week at quarterback, but Wolford is questionable with a neck injury. A new dynamic has also come into place with the team claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. While the former No. 1 pick will have only been on the team for two days going into Thursday's game, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says the quarterback could be active for the game.

The situation sounds familiar to Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels, who said he dealt with similar situations before in his career.

"There's probably a lot of factors that would go into that," McDaniels said on the Rams potentially starting Mayfield. "Was there any familiarity before? Has he ever played in a system with terminology that was similar? That could or could not be the case. There could be some strains of information that he's obviously aware of from who he's played for to this point. And then, I think most importantly, is what you would ask of him. I mean, what you ask him to do, is it the whole playbook? That's probably unlikely. Is it a part of it, or pieces of it? And it depends on the player, really.