Fast Facts: Get to know QB Nick Mullens

On Monday, the Raiders signed free agent Nick Mullens, who joins the QB room made up of Derek Carr and Garrett Gilbert. With four seasons under his belt, Mullens brings experience as a backup, and has previously seen success in the league when stepping in for injured teammates.
Here are a few fast facts about the Raiders newest addition:
1. After starting his career with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has racked up a total 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns in the 20 games (17 starts) he has played. The 27-year-old played three seasons with San Francisco before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
2. Of his 17 starts, two have been against the Raiders, resulting in a 49ers win over the Silver and Black in 2018 – Mullens' first ever start in the league – and a Browns loss to Las Vegas last season.
3. Mullens has put his name in the league history book multiple times in his four-year career. In his first start in 2018, he recorded a 151.9 passer rating, the best rating in an NFL QB debut since 1970. Additionally, he threw for 4,405 yards across his first 16 starts, second most for a QB behind Patrick Mahomes (5,100).
4. The QB started as a true freshman at Southern Miss, and in his four seasons there, he became the career passing leader in every statistical category, barreling past records set by alumnus and NFL legend Brett Favre (7,695 passing yards, 613 completions, 52 touchdowns). Mullens finished his collegiate career with 11,994 passing yards, 928 completions, 87 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns.
