Fast Facts: Get to know QB Nick Mullens

Apr 04, 2022 at 03:08 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Mullens_thumb_040122

On Monday, the Raiders signed free agent ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, who joins the QB room made up of ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿. With four seasons under his belt, Mullens brings experience as a backup, and has previously seen success in the league when stepping in for injured teammates.

Here are a few fast facts about the Raiders newest addition:

1. After starting his career with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has racked up a total 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns in the 20 games (17 starts) he has played. The 27-year-old played three seasons with San Francisco before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

2. Of his 17 starts, two have been against the Raiders, resulting in a 49ers win over the Silver and Black in 2018 – Mullens' first ever start in the league – and a Browns loss to Las Vegas last season.

Related Links

3. Mullens has put his name in the league history book multiple times in his four-year career. In his first start in 2018, he recorded a 151.9 passer rating, the best rating in an NFL QB debut since 1970. Additionally, he threw for 4,405 yards across his first 16 starts, second most for a QB behind Patrick Mahomes (5,100).

4. The QB started as a true freshman at Southern Miss, and in his four seasons there, he became the career passing leader in every statistical category, barreling past records set by alumnus and NFL legend Brett Favre (7,695 passing yards, 613 completions, 52 touchdowns). Mullens finished his collegiate career with 11,994 passing yards, 928 completions, 87 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns.

Photos: New Raiders QB Nick Mullens

View photos of new Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens in action.

QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
1 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
2 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
3 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
4 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
5 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
6 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
7 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
8 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

John Hefti/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
9 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
10 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders bring back DT Johnathan Hankins

Last season, Hankins started 14 games and recorded 38 tackles for the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders add QB Nick Mullens

Mullens joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Browns, Eagles and 49ers.
news

2022 offseason program dates set for Raiders

The Silver and Black's offseason programs will begin April 11 and conclude June 14, with the last OTA session.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's been your favorite move of the offseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his thoughts on some of Raider Nation's favorite moves the team has made this offseason so far.
Advertising