Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza's debut offered experience, if not much opportunity

Fernando Mendoza - in case you had already switched the channel, and given the state of the game at the time, no one could truly blame you had you taken the dog for a walk - made his NFL debut Sunday.
With just over 6 minutes to play, in New England.
Trailing by 28 points, in the rain.
And with a slew of backup skill-position players joining him on the Raiders offense giving it all a certain exhibition game feel.
But this was real and, no, the No. 1 draft pick was not put in a position to succeed. And it was not the scenario many, if any, observers expected for Mendoza to play his first official professional snap.
There's a fine line between coddling a rookie quarterback and showing some tough love because while there's no doubt the future belongs to Mendoza, the Raiders' 45-17 demolition at the hands of the Patriots was far from Kirk Cousins' fault.
So what, exactly, was the point of replacing Cousins with Mendoza with 6:06 left in a blowout?
"Just wanted to get him some exposure," said Raiders coach Klint Kubiak.
"All reps are valuable. Very important for him."
Fair enough. But it also flies in the face of Kubiak's own declaration this offseason that, in a perfect world, a rookie quarterback does not play right away, that he sits and learns behind a vet.
Five games in, and with the Raiders now 3-2 after consecutive defeats, it was simply time. Though not time for a permanent switch, Kubiak said.
Not yet.
"I wanted to do my part, anyway I could help the team," Mendoza said, calling it a "good experience" even if it was unexpected.
"I was really proud of how the offense rallied, even late in the game, and with undeniable effort there at the end."
Mendoza, in 10 snaps, completed 6-of-8 passes for 48 yards, moving the Raiders from their own 35-yard line to the New England 14. But on 4th-and-4, Mendoza attempted to scramble and turn the corner on the right side for the first down.
The speed of regular-season NFL play, namely safety Mike Brown, caught him after three yards, though, and Mendoza's day was done.
But get this, Mendoza blamed himself, saying he should have stayed in the pocket, taken a hit "for the Silver and Black" and "hit D.T. [Deven Thompkins] over the middle on a choice route."
"That is totally my fault," Mendoza said, "and I let the offense down on that play.
"To be called upon in an unexpected moment is always a great trial and I believe that the support of my teammates helped me lead the drive but, unfortunately, we didn't come away with points. It was, overall, a quote-unquote failure. But I really appreciate how my teammates rallied and how they put effort in, especially late in the fourth quarter."
Mendoza has stayed engaged early in his career by wearing his helmet on the sideline when the Raiders are on offense. That way, he said, he can hear the playcalls come in on the headset. Then he can mimic going through the reads himself, after looking down at the playsheet on his wrist through the facemask to best simulate being in a game.
He also plays catch with Cousins during the game to keep his arm "ready."
Just in case.
"He did a good job," Kubiak said. "Yeah. Good job."
Kubiak, though, could not say the same for the rest of the team after their first 10 a.m. PT start of the season.
Offensively, the Raiders again could not run the ball, a banged-up Ashton Jeanty mustering but 27 yards on 10 carries, and the Raiders rushing for a total of 38 yards.
Defensively, the Raiders surrendered 536 yards, while edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye combined for (checks notes) two tackles.
And on special teams, kicker Matt Gay missed his first field-goal attempt of the season, doinking it off the left upright, after making his first 10 straight.
Oh, and the Raiders were penalized eight times for 101 yards.
Adversity, thy name is Mendoza's Debut. And down goes that theory that once Mendoza gets in a game, he is not coming out.
"But it is good experience to have some regular season snaps to go off, evaluate, get better from," Mendoza said. "So if, in the future, I am called upon, I have at least a little experience. Rather than none."
Even if it was unexpected.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.