Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza's debut offered experience, if not much opportunity

Fair enough. But it also flies in the face of Kubiak's own declaration this offseason that, in a perfect world, a rookie quarterback does not play right away, that he sits and learns behind a vet.

Five games in, and with the Raiders now 3-2 after consecutive defeats, it was simply time. Though not time for a permanent switch, Kubiak said.

Not yet.

"I wanted to do my part, anyway I could help the team," Mendoza said, calling it a "good experience" even if it was unexpected.

"I was really proud of how the offense rallied, even late in the game, and with undeniable effort there at the end."

Mendoza, in 10 snaps, completed 6-of-8 passes for 48 yards, moving the Raiders from their own 35-yard line to the New England 14. But on 4th-and-4, Mendoza attempted to scramble and turn the corner on the right side for the first down.

The speed of regular-season NFL play, namely safety Mike Brown, caught him after three yards, though, and Mendoza's day was done.

But get this, Mendoza blamed himself, saying he should have stayed in the pocket, taken a hit "for the Silver and Black" and "hit D.T. [Deven Thompkins] over the middle on a choice route."

"That is totally my fault," Mendoza said, "and I let the offense down on that play.