Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3 Seattle Seahawks 27

Raiders 3, Seahawks 27
- The Raiders fell to the Seahawks by a score of 27-3, bringing their season record to 1-5.
- The Silver and Black's all-time regular season series record against the Seahawks drops to 28-25, as they move to 0-2 against NFC West opponents this season.
- Oakland is now 1-4 when playing internationally. The Raiders last win overseas came in Week 11 of the 2016 season when they traveled to Mexico City and defeated the Texans by a score of 27-20.
Starters – Offense
TE Lee Smith
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jon Feliciano
C Rodney Hudson
LG Gabe Jackson
LT Brandon Parker
TE Jared Cook
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
TE Derek Carrier
Starters – Defense
DE Bruce Irvin
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DE Arden Key
LB Emmanuel Lamur
LB Marquel Lee
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Daryl Worley
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson
Individual Highlights
QB Derek Carr
- Carr orchestrated the Raiders first scoring drive of the game in the fourth quarter, a 12-play, 51-yard Drive lasting 6:30, which was capped by a 43-yard field goal by Matt McCrane.
- Carr record a 74.2 completion percentage, the fourth time this season Carr has recorded a completion percentage of 70.0 or better. His four contests accomplishing that feat in a season is a career best.
- Carr rushed for 31 yards in the contest, his most yards on the ground since Week 14 of the 2017 season.
- Carr finished the day completing 23-of-31 passing for 142 yards, earning a passer rating of 83.0.
DE Arden Key
- Key recorded his first career sack, taking down Russell Wilson for a loss of eight yards in the third quarter.
- Key ended the day with a career-high four tackles (four solo) and one sack.
K Matt McCrane
- McCrane connected on a 43-yard field goal with 8:25 left in the game, which marks the second longest of his career.
RB Jalen Richard
- For the second consecutive game, Richard lead the team in receptions as he ended the day with seven catches for 48 yards (6.9 avg.) with a 21-yard long.
- Richard, who entered the game ranked eighth in receptions among running backs in the league, has now recorded 31 catches for 253 yards this season.
LB Tahir Whitehead
- Whitehead led the Silver and Black in tackles for the third consecutive week with six stops (four solo).
- Whitehead has been the team's leading tackler in five of the Raiders six games this season.
CB Daryl Worley
- Earning his first start as a Raider, Worley recorded the first interception of the game by picking off Russell Wilson in the redzone.
- Worley returned the third quarter interception 16 yards, marking the second longest of his career.
- Worley ended the day tied for second on the team with five stops, all solo, one interception and two passes defensed.