Game Notes

Presented by

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3 Seattle Seahawks 27

Oct 14, 2018 at 01:44 PM
Game_Notes_Wk6_101410

Raiders 3, Seahawks 27

  • The Raiders fell to the Seahawks by a score of 27-3, bringing their season record to 1-5.
  • The Silver and Black's all-time regular season series record against the Seahawks drops to 28-25, as they move to 0-2 against NFC West opponents this season.
  • Oakland is now 1-4 when playing internationally. The Raiders last win overseas came in Week 11 of the 2016 season when they traveled to Mexico City and defeated the Texans by a score of 27-20.

Starters – Offense
TE Lee Smith
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jon Feliciano
C Rodney Hudson
LG Gabe Jackson
LT Brandon Parker
TE Jared Cook
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
TE Derek Carrier

Starters – Defense
DE Bruce Irvin
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Johnathan Hankins
DE Arden Key
LB Emmanuel Lamur
LB Marquel Lee
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Daryl Worley
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson

Individual Highlights

QB Derek Carr

  • Carr orchestrated the Raiders first scoring drive of the game in the fourth quarter, a 12-play, 51-yard Drive lasting 6:30, which was capped by a 43-yard field goal by Matt McCrane.
  • Carr record a 74.2 completion percentage, the fourth time this season Carr has recorded a completion percentage of 70.0 or better. His four contests accomplishing that feat in a season is a career best.
  • Carr rushed for 31 yards in the contest, his most yards on the ground since Week 14 of the 2017 season.
  • Carr finished the day completing 23-of-31 passing for 142 yards, earning a passer rating of 83.0.

DE Arden Key

  • Key recorded his first career sack, taking down Russell Wilson for a loss of eight yards in the third quarter.
  • Key ended the day with a career-high four tackles (four solo) and one sack.

K Matt McCrane

  • McCrane connected on a 43-yard field goal with 8:25 left in the game, which marks the second longest of his career.

RB Jalen Richard

  • For the second consecutive game, Richard lead the team in receptions as he ended the day with seven catches for 48 yards (6.9 avg.) with a 21-yard long.
  • Richard, who entered the game ranked eighth in receptions among running backs in the league, has now recorded 31 catches for 253 yards this season.

LB Tahir Whitehead

  • Whitehead led the Silver and Black in tackles for the third consecutive week with six stops (four solo).
  • Whitehead has been the team's leading tackler in five of the Raiders six games this season.

CB Daryl Worley

  • Earning his first start as a Raider, Worley recorded the first interception of the game by picking off Russell Wilson in the redzone.
  • Worley returned the third quarter interception 16 yards, marking the second longest of his career.
  • Worley ended the day tied for second on the team with five stops, all solo, one interception and two passes defensed.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 15, Denver Broncos 16

The Oakland Raiders were unable to mount a comeback against their division rival in the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

The Oakland Raiders kept their postseason hopes alive with a win over the division-rival Chargers Sunday; here are the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

The Oakland Raiders were unable to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final home game of the 2019; here are the Game Notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 21, Tennessee Titans 42

The Raiders' return to the Coliseum didn't go according to plan and have dropped to a record of 6-7; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 9, Kansas City Chiefs 40

The Raiders were defeated by the Chiefs by a score of 40-9, bringing their record to 6-6. Here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3, New York Jets 34

It was a game the Silver and Black will try to learn from going forward; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10

The Cincinnati Bengals put up a fight, but the Oakland Raiders were able to hold on to the victory; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

The Raiders pulled off the fourth quarter come-from-behind-win to defeat the division-rival Chargers, here are the game notes presented by Mircosoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24

There were lots of takeaways from the matchup; let's check out the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Houston Texans 27

For the final road game of their 49-day stretch away from home, the Raiders battled hard, but weren't able to come out victorious; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Green Bay Packers 42

The Silver and Black fell on the road 42-24 against the Green Bay Packers; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

The Silver and Black made it back-to-back wins with the 24-21 victory over Chicago; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
Advertising