Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 30 Seattle Seahawks 19

Raiders 30, Seahawks 19
- The Raiders defeated the Seahawks in their fourth preseason contest of 2018 by a score of 30-19 to finish the 2018 preseason with a record of 3-1, marking Oakland's best preseason record since 2010.
- The Raiders improve to 5-12 in the all-time preseason record against the Seahawks and are now 132- 134-1 all-time in the preseason.
Starters – Offense
WR Keon Hatcher
T Ian Silberman
G Jordan Simmons
C James Stone
G Denver Kirkland
T Brandon Parker
TE Marcus Baugh
WR Marcell Ateman
QB EJ Manuel
RB Chris Warren III
TE Pharaoh Brown
Starters – Defense
DE Tank Carradine
DT Mario Edwards Jr.
DT Treyvon Hester
DE Fadol Brown
LB Kyle Wilber
LB Jason Cabinda
LB Nicholas Morrow
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Shareece Wright
S Shalom Luani
S Dallin Leavitt
Game Themes
- QB EJ Manuel finished the contest with a 154.5 passer rating after completing 18-of-22 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Dating back to 2000, Manuel is the only Raider to record three touchdown passes in a preseason game.
- WR Keon Hatcher led all receivers with 128 yards on eight catches (16.0 avg.) with three touchdowns. Dating back to 2000, Hatcher is the only Raider to record three receiving touchdowns in a preseason contest.
Individual Highlights
WR Saeed Blacknall
- Blacknall recorded his first career touchdown, a 45-yard reception from QB EJ Manuel to give the Raiders a 23-13 lead in the third quarter. The touchdown was the culmination of a 6 play 80- yard drive lasting 3:54.
- Blacknall's 45-yard touchdown ties with WR Keon Hatcher for the Raiders second longest play from scrimmage of the preseason.
- Blacknall finished the night three receptions for 58 yards (19.3avg.).
LB Jason Cabinda
- Cabinda led the team in tackles for the third consecutive contest, finishing with 10stops (six solo).
DE Tank Carradine
- Carradine recorded his first sack of the preseason, taking down QB Austin Davis in the first quarter for a loss of seven yards.
- Carradine's sack brings the Raiders total to 12, the most Oakland has recorded in a preseason since 2014.
- Carradine ended the day with three tackles (two solo) and one sack.
WR Keon Hatcher
- With 4:09 left in the first quarter, Hatcher recorded his first touchdown of the preseasonon a 45-yard reception from QB EJ Manuel. The touchdown was the culmination of a 5 play, 89-yard drive lasting 2:59.
- Hatcher's 45-yard touchdown reception ties WR Saeed Blacknall for the Raiders second longest play from scrimmage of the preseason.
- Hatcher recorded his second touchdown of the night with 2:19 left in the first half, a19-yard grab on a pass from Manuel. The touchdown capped a 7 play, 45-yard drive lasting 3:13.
- Hatcher is the first Raider to record two receiving touchdowns in the first half of a preseason contest since Week 4 of the 2014 preseason when WR Denarius Moore accomplished the feat.
- Hatcher recorded his third touchdown of the night on a 22-yard reception from QB Connor Cook, culminating a 6 play, 61-yard drive lasting 3:28 in the fourth quarter.
- Hatcher finished the game with 128 yards on eight catches (16.0avg.) with three touchdowns.
K Mike Nugent
- Nugent showed off his range, splitting the uprights from 51 yards out in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 10-0 lead on their longest field goal this preseason.
- The 51-yard field goal marked the Raiders longest field goal in exhibition play since K Sebastian
- Janikowski hit a 53-yarder in Week 1 of the 2016 preseason at Arizona.
QB EJ Manuel
- Earning the start in the final preseason contest, Manuel put the Raiders on the board late in the first quarter after orchestrating a 5 play, 89-yard drive lasting 2:59, which culminated in a 45-yard touchdown to Keon Hatcher.
- Manuel led the Raiders on a second touchdown drive with 2:19 left in the first half, again connecting with Hatcher for a 19-yard reception.
- With 5:17 left in the third quarter, Manuel recorded his third touchdown of the night with another 45-yard pass, this time to WR Saeed Blacknall. The touchdown was the culmination of a 6 play 80-yard drive lasting 3:54.
- Dating back to 2000, Manuel is the only Raider to throw three touchdown passes in a preseason contest.
- Manuel ended the day with an impressive 154.5 passer rating, completing 18-of-22 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.