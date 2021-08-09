Gruden, players revel in having fans inside Allegiant Stadium for first time

Now that Raider Nation is in the building, the team is only more hyped for Week 1's Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens to get here — especially wide receiver ﻿Willie Snead IV﻿.

"The fans were awesome today. ... I can only imagine what it's going to look like this season. It's an exciting venue to be in."

Snead spent the last three years with the Ravens, and the storybook-like moment of his first game as a Raider being against his former team on the national stage isn't lost on the wide receiver.

"It's like, could you set the stage any better? I'm excited," he said.