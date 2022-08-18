How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Miami this Saturday for a preseason matchup against the Dolphins.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, August 20
4:00 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX 5
|Play-by-play:
|Beth Mowins
|Color Analyst:
|Matt Millen
|Color Analyst:
|Rich Gannon
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.
Follow Along on Social
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
