How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins

Aug 18, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Miami this Saturday for a preseason matchup against the Dolphins.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, August 20

4:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network:FOX 5
Play-by-play:Beth Mowins
Color Analyst:Matt Millen
Color Analyst:Rich Gannon
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Training Camp Practice: 8.17.22

View the best photos from Wednesday's Training Camp practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
111 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
112 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
113 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
114 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
115 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
116 / 116

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
