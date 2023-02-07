How to watch NFL Honors: AJ Cole, Josh Jacobs and more Raiders up for awards

The 12th annual NFL Honors – a primetime awards special which recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season – will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 9 from Phoenix, Arizona.
This year's edition will air on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network, hosted by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson, the first woman to host the show.
Additionally, the NFL Players Choir, which features current and former NFL Players including Raiders alumnus Nick Roach, will perform during the in-memoriam segment.
The show includes the announcement of the Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Multiple Raiders are up for a few of the awards to be presented at the show:
- AJ Cole – Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- Maxx Crosby – Nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Josh Jacobs – Nominee for FedEx Ground Player of the Year
Former Raiders cornerback Albert Lewis is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, and it will be revealed at the ceremony if he will be the next to join the league's best of the best.
The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show, leading up to the event, will air on NFL Network at 5 p.m. PT.
For more information about NFL Honors, visit http://www.nfl.com/honors
