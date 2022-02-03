How to watch the Silver and Black in the 2022 Pro Bowl

After standout individual 2021 seasons, four Raiders – AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman and Hunter Renfrow – are headed to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their careers. It's also the first Pro Bowl hosted in Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas.
Don't miss a minute of the action – here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the all-star game:
2022 Pro Bowl
Where: Allegiant Stadium
When: Sunday, February 6 at 12:00 p.m. PT
|Television Networks:
|ESPN
|ESPN Deportes
|ABC
|Disney XD
|Livestream:
|ESPN+
|Announcers
|Steve Levy
|Brian Griese
|Louis Riddick
|Lisa Salters
Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown airs Thursday, Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN and Disney XD.
This year, the competition events include Best Catch, Fastest Man, Precision Passing, Thread the Needle and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball. Hunter Renfrow is set to represent the Raiders and AFC in the challenge.