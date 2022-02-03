How to watch the Silver and Black in the 2022 Pro Bowl

Feb 03, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

After standout individual 2021 seasons, four Raiders – AJ Cole﻿, Maxx Crosby﻿, Denzel Perryman and Hunter Renfrow – are headed to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their careers. It's also the first Pro Bowl hosted in Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas.

Don't miss a minute of the action – here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the all-star game:

2022 Pro Bowl

Where: Allegiant Stadium

When: Sunday, February 6 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Networks:
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
ABC
Disney XD
Table inside Article
Livestream:
ESPN+
Table inside Article
Announcers
Steve Levy
Brian Griese
Louis Riddick
Lisa Salters

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown airs Thursday, Feb. 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN and Disney XD.

This year, the competition events include Best Catch, Fastest Man, Precision Passing, Thread the Needle and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball. Hunter Renfrow is set to represent the Raiders and AFC in the challenge.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with highlights and more from Pro Bowl week on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

MORE PRO BOWL CONTENT

📝 Raiders and NFL collaborate with Clark County Parks for restoration project at Wetlands Park

📝 Hunter Renfrow selected to 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

📝 Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole, Denzel Perryman named 2022 Pro Bowlers

🎥 AJ Cole reacts to first Pro Bowl selection: 'It's been a cool journey'

📝 Maxx Crosby reflects on emotional journey from rehab to first Pro Bowl

🎥 Denzel Perryman on being named to his first Pro Bowl: 'It means a lot'

Related Content

news

Raiders at Bengals: How to watch the Silver and Black's Saturday wild-card contest

The Las Vegas Raiders ended the regular season with four straight wins to earn a spot in the postseason.
news

Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the Sunday Night Football regular season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are coming off of three straight wins to face their AFC West rival for a winner-take-all contest.
news

Raiders at Colts: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Indy

The Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts (9-6) with playoff implications on the line.
news

Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch the AFC West rivals battle

The Las Vegas Raiders are back at home hosting the Denver Broncos for Week 16.
news

Raiders at Browns: How to watch the Silver and Black play on Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders look to pull out a win on the road as they face the Cleveland Browns for Week 15.
news

Raiders at Chiefs: How to watch the two teams duke it out at Arrowhead Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) for Week 14.
news

Raiders vs. Washington Football Team: How to watch the Silver and Black take on their latest NFC East opponent

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome Washington to Allegiant Stadium for Week 13.
news

Raiders at Cowboys: How to watch the holiday showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back in the win column with a Thanksgiving Day matchup in Texas.
news

Raiders vs. Bengals: How to watch the Silver and Black face off against Joe Burrow and Co. on Sunday

The Raiders host their second-straight home game, looking for a pivotal win.
news

Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes duel in primetime

The Silver and Black play host to their AFC West rival this Sunday with the division lead on the line.
news

Raiders vs. Eagles: How to watch the Silver and Black's Week 7 clash

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to go into their bye week with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Advertising