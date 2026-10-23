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James Hetfield to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Oct 23, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Metallica co-founder James Hetfield will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Raiders vs. Rams game.

A lifelong member of Raider Nation, Hetfield's fandom for the Silver and Black spans decades from the franchise's years in Oakland and Los Angeles to its current era in Las Vegas. The Downey, California, native co-founded iconic rock band Metallica, a Bay Area institution and one of the most influential rock acts in the world. Ahead of the Raiders' matchup with the Tennessee Titans in the 2002 AFC Championship Game, Metallica delivered one of the most memorable moments in team history by surprising fans with a six-song set from a flatbed truck in the Coliseum parking lot. The impromptu performance energized Raider Nation before the Silver and Black punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. More than two decades later, the band remains one of music's biggest acts, as Metallica is currently headlining a sold-out residency at Sphere.

Hetfield is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' longtime owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

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