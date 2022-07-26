Jason Horowitz named Raiders radio play-by-play voice 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders announced today that Jason Horowitz will serve as radio play-by-play announcer for the Silver and Black. Horowitz will be joined on the call for all Raiders games this season by former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who moved to the booth to handle color analyst duties in 2018 after serving as sideline reporter for four seasons for the organization.

"As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown," said Horowitz. "I want to thank Mark Davis and the Raiders organization for making that dream become a reality. I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the Silver and Black to the sport's greatest fanbase."

Horowitz has most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and has been the lead studio anchor of Westwood One's NCAA Football and Basketball coverage, a role he held since 2009. His additional work with Westwood One includes NCAA tournaments and Final Four games since 2014 and various shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPNU over the past 12 years. Horowitz's work has also included coverage of Super Bowls, Olympic Games and Final Four Games. He has also called FCS Championship Games and hosted NFL Drafts.

Born and raised in suburban Detroit, Horowitz is a member of Syracuse University's 2005 graduating class.