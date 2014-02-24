John Lund's Top QBs in the Draft

Johnny Manziel - Texas A&M - 5'11 ¾" - 207 pounds: First the good: There wasn't a better or more exciting player in college football the last two seasons than the cat-quick, magical Johnny Football. Watch the 2012 tape of the Aggies win at Alabama his Heisman-winning freshman year for proof. The bad: He's 5'11 ¾". The NFL has drafted one quarterback in the first round since 1970 who measured 6-feet or under and that was the exactly 6-foot-tall Michael Vick in 2001. The Manziel supporter would point out Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson measured in at 5'10 ¾" in 2012 and has 52 touchdown passes and a ring in two years in the NFL. To me the difference is Wilson is a passer who runs, while Manziel is still a runner who throws. Wilson is also mature and grounded with top of the line intangibles, work ethic and leadership. Manziel was said to have interviewed well at the Combine, but teams who may invest in him will have to dig deep to decide if they want to hand the keys to the franchise to a guy who has had some off the field issues. On the field, a team will have to tailor an offense around him. The comparisons run from Doug Flutie to Fran Tarkenton because of his size and scrambling ability to Brett Favre because of his confidence to never give up on a play. Manziel did not throw at the Combine, but did run a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, which was fourth best among 2014 quarterbacks and he was in the top five in every athletic drill.