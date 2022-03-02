McDaniels on evaluating draft prospects: 'We want guys that work hard and love the game of football'

"These players are all young; they all need to get better. In order to do that, you're going to have to be willing to put in the time and the effort, the sweat equity that's required in the National Football League to eventually get to the point where you're really a consistent contributor on a good football team."

One of the biggest things for McDaniels when evaluating potential draft picks is not only getting to know their talents, but getting to know them as people.

Through interviews, teams can learn what's important to each player and why, what makes them tick and what they forsee their potential NFL careers to be like.