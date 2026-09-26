Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can slow down the Saints' high-powered offense

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints on the road this week in a battle between two up-and-coming squads. Although the season hasn't reached the quarter-pole, a win for the Raiders would push their record to 3-0 and put them in a great position to claim a playoff berth at season's end, with 73% of 3-0 squads reaching the postseason since 2016.
Given the significance of this contest for the Silver and Black, here are my three keys for victory:
Control the game and tempo
Against a high-powered Saints offense, the Raiders should limit their opportunities by playing a deliberate pace, driven by a successful running game that moves the ball down the field three yards at a time, with Ashton Jeanty scooting between tackles on various zone-based or "duo" runs. An effective downhill running game, complemented by an effective play-action passing game led by Kirk Cousins, should keep the Saints defense on its heels while letting Klint Kubiak control the game with his call sheet.
The offensive wizard wants to put points on the board, but he prefers to hold onto the ball for extended periods to protect his defense while methodically wearing down the opponents. After two games, the Raiders average 34:53 in time of possession despite averaging just 63.5 offensive plays per game. The deliberate pace will come in handy this week against a red-hot Tyler Shough, who has the Saints looking like an emerging NFC juggernaut.
The Raiders must control the action and limit the young gunslinger's opportunities by keeping him on the sidelines while Jeanty and Co. chew up yardage and clock. If the Raiders can hold onto the ball and force the Saints out of their comfort zone, the Silver and Black will eventually add another check mark to the win column by playing complementary football, with the offense's slow-down approach protecting the defense and forcing the Saints into a grind-it-out contest that tilts in the visitors' favor.
Keep the ball in front
Saints' new head coach, Kellen Moore, has transformed Shough into a big-play machine, with the second-year pro leading the NFL with 11 completions of at least 20 yards. The barrage of deep balls from the 6-foot-5, 219-pounder has sparked the Saints' high-powered offense, with Chris Olave leading the way with six big-play receptions (catches of 20 yards or more) as the No. 1 option in the passing game.
The fifth-year receiver is a nightmare to defend due to his combination of speed, quickness and wiggle. As a slick route-runner with impeccable timing, Olave twists defenders into knots on double moves, leading to easy completions and big plays all over the field.
The Raiders must minimize the connection between Shough and Olave by monitoring No. 12 at all times and limiting his home-run potential by giving him extra cushion on the perimeter. Additionally, the safeties on his side must watch his releases closely to ensure they can take proper angles and stay over the top of any deep ball thrown his way. Although the soft coverage will allow Olave to ring up numbers on short and intermediate throws, the goal is to take away the deep ball and force Shough into a "dink-and-dunk" game that tests his patience and discipline.
If Olave finishes the game without registering an "explosive" play, the Raiders will have controlled the Saints' best weapon and likely frustrated the quarterback by taking away the deep throws that routinely ignite the offense.
Win the fourth quarter
The NFL is a one-score league with most games decided by eight points or fewer. The Saints have played in a pair of nail-biters in which they made furious fourth-quarter rallies to put themselves in position to win. The Saints have outscored their opponents 31-10 in the fourth quarter and overtime, showing superb late-game execution and explosiveness.
To win a tough road game, the Raiders must dominate the fourth quarter by making the "winning" plays in key moments. From converting first downs in four-minute situations on offense to getting off the field on defense with timely pressures, sacks or pass breakups, the Raiders must win the fourth quarter by doing the simple tasks better than the Saints. If the Silver and Black out-execute their opponents in the game's late stages, the Raiders will earn their third win of the season.
Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center where Raiders hold their last practice before traveling to New Orleans for the Week 3 matchup against the Saints.