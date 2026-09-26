 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can slow down the Saints' high-powered offense

Sep 26, 2026 at 12:02 PM
Author Image
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints on the road this week in a battle between two up-and-coming squads. Although the season hasn't reached the quarter-pole, a win for the Raiders would push their record to 3-0 and put them in a great position to claim a playoff berth at season's end, with 73% of 3-0 squads reaching the postseason since 2016.

Given the significance of this contest for the Silver and Black, here are my three keys for victory:

Control the game and tempo

Against a high-powered Saints offense, the Raiders should limit their opportunities by playing a deliberate pace, driven by a successful running game that moves the ball down the field three yards at a time, with Ashton Jeanty scooting between tackles on various zone-based or "duo" runs. An effective downhill running game, complemented by an effective play-action passing game led by Kirk Cousins, should keep the Saints defense on its heels while letting Klint Kubiak control the game with his call sheet.

The offensive wizard wants to put points on the board, but he prefers to hold onto the ball for extended periods to protect his defense while methodically wearing down the opponents. After two games, the Raiders average 34:53 in time of possession despite averaging just 63.5 offensive plays per game. The deliberate pace will come in handy this week against a red-hot Tyler Shough, who has the Saints looking like an emerging NFC juggernaut.

The Raiders must control the action and limit the young gunslinger's opportunities by keeping him on the sidelines while Jeanty and Co. chew up yardage and clock. If the Raiders can hold onto the ball and force the Saints out of their comfort zone, the Silver and Black will eventually add another check mark to the win column by playing complementary football, with the offense's slow-down approach protecting the defense and forcing the Saints into a grind-it-out contest that tilts in the visitors' favor.

Related Links

Keep the ball in front

Saints' new head coach, Kellen Moore, has transformed Shough into a big-play machine, with the second-year pro leading the NFL with 11 completions of at least 20 yards. The barrage of deep balls from the 6-foot-5, 219-pounder has sparked the Saints' high-powered offense, with Chris Olave leading the way with six big-play receptions (catches of 20 yards or more) as the No. 1 option in the passing game.

The fifth-year receiver is a nightmare to defend due to his combination of speed, quickness and wiggle. As a slick route-runner with impeccable timing, Olave twists defenders into knots on double moves, leading to easy completions and big plays all over the field.

The Raiders must minimize the connection between Shough and Olave by monitoring No. 12 at all times and limiting his home-run potential by giving him extra cushion on the perimeter. Additionally, the safeties on his side must watch his releases closely to ensure they can take proper angles and stay over the top of any deep ball thrown his way. Although the soft coverage will allow Olave to ring up numbers on short and intermediate throws, the goal is to take away the deep ball and force Shough into a "dink-and-dunk" game that tests his patience and discipline.

If Olave finishes the game without registering an "explosive" play, the Raiders will have controlled the Saints' best weapon and likely frustrated the quarterback by taking away the deep throws that routinely ignite the offense.

Win the fourth quarter

The NFL is a one-score league with most games decided by eight points or fewer. The Saints have played in a pair of nail-biters in which they made furious fourth-quarter rallies to put themselves in position to win. The Saints have outscored their opponents 31-10 in the fourth quarter and overtime, showing superb late-game execution and explosiveness.

To win a tough road game, the Raiders must dominate the fourth quarter by making the "winning" plays in key moments. From converting first downs in four-minute situations on offense to getting off the field on defense with timely pressures, sacks or pass breakups, the Raiders must win the fourth quarter by doing the simple tasks better than the Saints. If the Silver and Black out-execute their opponents in the game's late stages, the Raiders will earn their third win of the season.

Practice Photos: Friday 9.25.26

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center where Raiders hold their last practice before traveling to New Orleans for the Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) and wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) and wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player's helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

A Las Vegas Raiders player's helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ronnie Bell (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison and the offensive line during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison and the offensive line during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive line coach Travis Smith during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive line coach Travis Smith during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and center tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) and center tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Charles Grant (60) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Saints Week 3 Injury Report: 1 Raider ruled out, 3 questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

What the Saints are saying about the Raiders before the Week 3 matchup

Take a look at what New Orleans Saints players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 3 contest.

news

Raiders buscan mantener paso perfecto ante unos Santos peligrosos

Las Vegas llega a Nueva Orleans con marca de 2-0 y una defensa que no ha permitido más de 14 puntos en cada uno de sus primeros dos partidos.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Saints?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

Latest Content

news

Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can slow down the Saints' high-powered offense

Sep 26, 2026

The Raiders must control the action and limit Tyler Shough's opportunities by keeping him on the sidelines while Ashton Jeanty and Co. chew up yardage and clock.

video

Trailer: A rhythm of our own | Raiders vs. Saints

Sep 25, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT.

video

E's Keys to Victory - Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2026

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a closer look at the Raiders' upcoming Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

gallery

Photos: Raiders depart for Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2026

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

video

Klint Kubiak lists Brock Bowers as questionable, Treydan Stukes ruled out for Week 3

Sep 25, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak provides an injury update and talks final prep for the New Orleans Saints.

gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 9.25.26

Sep 25, 2026

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center where Raiders hold their last practice before traveling to New Orleans for the Week 3 matchup against the Saints.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 3 Injury Report: 1 Raider ruled out, 3 questionable

Sep 25, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

What the Saints are saying about the Raiders before the Week 3 matchup

Sep 25, 2026

Take a look at what New Orleans Saints players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 3 contest.

gallery

Photos: Raiders Take Over Melbourne's Iconic Hosier Lane

Sep 25, 2026

Melbourne's street art culture meets the Silver and Black as some of the country's most respected writers transform the iconic Hosier Lane in celebration of Raider Nation during NFL game week in Melbourne.

news

Raiders buscan mantener paso perfecto ante unos Santos peligrosos

Sep 25, 2026

Las Vegas llega a Nueva Orleans con marca de 2-0 y una defensa que no ha permitido más de 14 puntos en cada uno de sus primeros dos partidos.

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Saints?

Sep 25, 2026

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

gallery

Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week: Zachary Blanchard

Sep 25, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Del Sol High School to present coach Zachary Blanchard with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week award.

View All
Advertising