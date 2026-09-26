Keys to the Game: How the Raiders can slow down the Saints' high-powered offense

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints on the road this week in a battle between two up-and-coming squads. Although the season hasn't reached the quarter-pole, a win for the Raiders would push their record to 3-0 and put them in a great position to claim a playoff berth at season's end, with 73% of 3-0 squads reaching the postseason since 2016.

Given the significance of this contest for the Silver and Black, here are my three keys for victory:

Control the game and tempo

Against a high-powered Saints offense, the Raiders should limit their opportunities by playing a deliberate pace, driven by a successful running game that moves the ball down the field three yards at a time, with Ashton Jeanty scooting between tackles on various zone-based or "duo" runs. An effective downhill running game, complemented by an effective play-action passing game led by Kirk Cousins, should keep the Saints defense on its heels while letting Klint Kubiak control the game with his call sheet.

The offensive wizard wants to put points on the board, but he prefers to hold onto the ball for extended periods to protect his defense while methodically wearing down the opponents. After two games, the Raiders average 34:53 in time of possession despite averaging just 63.5 offensive plays per game. The deliberate pace will come in handy this week against a red-hot Tyler Shough, who has the Saints looking like an emerging NFC juggernaut.