Keys to the Game: Raiders need to set the pace against the Rams

With Davante Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury, Puka Nacua becomes the undisputed No. 1 option in the passing game. In 2025, when Adams was sidelined in Weeks 16-18, Nacua led or tied for the NFL lead in targets (37), receptions (27), receiving yards (348), and receiving touchdowns (4), so the Raiders should expect the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder, who is questionable to play, to get the ball early and often on the perimeter with his big play teammate on the sidelines.

While it is impossible to eliminate Nacua's touches, the Raiders must make him work for his catches by crowding him in zone, with multiple defenders aware of his location when he is on their side of the field. Additionally, the Raiders can instruct the linebackers and defensive backs to jam or reroute Nacua when he runs through their designated areas. By disrupting route timing and crowding the Rams' top target, the Raiders can force Stafford to make tight-window throws or go elsewhere with the ball when the game is on the line.