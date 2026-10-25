Keys to the Game: Raiders need to set the pace against the Rams

Turn up the heat
Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP, but the veteran has not been on his game in 2026. He enters Week 7 with a 65.9% completion rate, 1,794 yards and an 11:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but he has wilted under pressure with a 61.8% completion rate and a 5:3 touchdown-to-interception rate against the blitz, per Next Gen Stats. With the perennial Pro Bowler sacked four times when facing the blitz, the Raiders might want to turn up the heat to keep Stafford from settling in as a passer.
In Week 6 against the Cardinals, heavy pressure forced Stafford to throw at or behind the line of scrimmage on 21.2% of his passes — the second straight week he tossed at least 20% of his passes within that range. If the Raiders can force Stafford into a "dink-and-dunk" game where solid tackling eliminates big plays, the Silver and Black can turn it into a low-scoring affair that works in their favor.
Keep an eye on No. 12
With Davante Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury, Puka Nacua becomes the undisputed No. 1 option in the passing game. In 2025, when Adams was sidelined in Weeks 16-18, Nacua led or tied for the NFL lead in targets (37), receptions (27), receiving yards (348), and receiving touchdowns (4), so the Raiders should expect the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder, who is questionable to play, to get the ball early and often on the perimeter with his big play teammate on the sidelines.
While it is impossible to eliminate Nacua's touches, the Raiders must make him work for his catches by crowding him in zone, with multiple defenders aware of his location when he is on their side of the field. Additionally, the Raiders can instruct the linebackers and defensive backs to jam or reroute Nacua when he runs through their designated areas. By disrupting route timing and crowding the Rams' top target, the Raiders can force Stafford to make tight-window throws or go elsewhere with the ball when the game is on the line.
Control the tempo
Klint Kubiak wants to set the game's pace with his offense dictating the terms on the ground or through a ball-controlled aerial attack. Against the Rams, the Raiders will want to keep Stafford and Co. on the sidelines by winning the time-of-possession battle with an efficient offensive performance that mixes off-tackle runs with well-timed play-action passes and quick-rhythm throws that keep the chains moving.
Against a Rams defense struggling to generate a pass rush, the Raiders should be able to dictate the game on offense if the passing game gets untracked, with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer taking turns dominating between the hashes. If the running game gets going with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington leading the way, the Silver and Black can hold onto the ball for 30-plus minutes and keep the ball away from one of the league's most explosive offenses.
The Raiders prep for their Week 7 matchup against the Rams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.