Las Vegas Raiders announce plans for new club level suites

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have announced plans to elevate and expand its premium suite offerings, with construction beginning in 2023. The global events venue was recently named the most profitable stadium of 2022 by Billboard, as well as was ranked #1 for overall game day satisfaction as published by independent NFL fan survey, Voice of the Fan.

Renovations will begin in February and will offer newly created suites on the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium occupying spaces where both the Modelo Cantina Club and Twitch Lounge are also located.

"Enhancing the guest experience is an ongoing priority at Allegiant Stadium," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. "By combining the best sightlines and outstanding service, these new club level suites will have guests immersed in the action, while still enjoying a premium and exclusive experience."

Ahead of the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders conducted a market study with current suite owners and single event buyers seeking feedback regarding possible suite features and amenities.

Completion for the expansion project is expected for early fall, ahead of the start of the Raiders regular season, prior to marquee events and concerts including Ed Sheeran and P!NK, as well as in advance preparation for hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. The project is just one of many upgrades coming to Allegiant Stadium in the new year and beyond. The Raiders will launch a deposit campaign for all suite and loge seat products beginning Wednesday, February 1.