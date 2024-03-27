Raiders Mailbag: Sleeper prospects to wake up on heading into 2024 NFL Draft

Dale McSwain from Mississippi asks:

"Should CB or O-Line be our top priority now in the draft?"

Looking at the situation, I honestly wouldn't prioritize one position group over the other. Both seem evenly imperative to the Raiders' success.

It's no secret they'll be going after the two positions in the draft. Both Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco have stated their desire to amplify both of these position groups. Another cornerback to pair with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs could make for a breakout year for the Raiders secondary as a whole, while fortifying the offensive line is just as key to creating opportunities for Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Davante Adams just to name a few.

The Raiders are in a good spot considering that these two position groups of need are relatively deep within this draft class. If they don't choose to go offensive line in the first round, there are still quality players projected to be available on Day 2 – including Oregon's Jackson Powers-Jackson and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, who stood out at the Senior Bowl.