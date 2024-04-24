Raiders Mailbag: A final countdown to draft day

With the No. 13 overall pick in the first round, there's been a lot of speculation behind whether the Silver and Black will stay in that spot. In a deep quarterback class consisting of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy, the Raiders brass could very well put together a package to move into a top 10 pick.

They could also trade back to acquire more assets to place around Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell with offensive line and cornerback being deep position groups as well. General Manager Tom Telesco made it clear Monday morning that nothing is off the table.

"We have a plan right now to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it," Telesco said. "We've got a plan if we stick and pick, obviously, and we've got a plan to go back if it's within a certain range. It's been normal this year like other years. There's been conversation with other teams, but it's probably more general than specific. It really wouldn't get more specific until usually later in the process Tuesday, Wednesday, even Thursday, even sometimes when you're on the clock."