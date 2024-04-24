 Skip to main content
Raiders Mailbag: A final countdown to draft day

Apr 24, 2024 at 12:05 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Jason Brown from Illinois asks:

"Could you see a couple trades for a top QB and O-lineman?"

Anything is possible.

With the No. 13 overall pick in the first round, there's been a lot of speculation behind whether the Silver and Black will stay in that spot. In a deep quarterback class consisting of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy, the Raiders brass could very well put together a package to move into a top 10 pick.

They could also trade back to acquire more assets to place around Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell with offensive line and cornerback being deep position groups as well. General Manager Tom Telesco made it clear Monday morning that nothing is off the table.

"We have a plan right now to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it," Telesco said. "We've got a plan if we stick and pick, obviously, and we've got a plan to go back if it's within a certain range. It's been normal this year like other years. There's been conversation with other teams, but it's probably more general than specific. It really wouldn't get more specific until usually later in the process Tuesday, Wednesday, even Thursday, even sometimes when you're on the clock."

Scott Boe asks:

"How much confidence does the staff have in Thayer Munford to step into the starting right tackle role? I've seen a lot of mocks predicting we go OT in the first round."

While the Raiders may be looking into bringing in another offensive tackle, it shouldn't be considered a knock on Thayer Munford Jr.

The 2022 seventh-rounder is coming off a productive campaign, playing nearly 500 snaps at both left and right tackle. With 10 starts during the 2023 season, he received an 80.4 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and was only penalized once through the entirety of the year.

Nevertheless, competition has never hurt anyone – which is exactly what the Raiders could seek for the right tackle position. Whether they decide to take offensive tackle in the first round or in later rounds, it's almost inevitable they'll be looking to draft one. But with that being said, I wouldn't be surprised if Munford can earn a pivotal role on this team, regardless of who the team brings in to compete.

Charles Adams from Nevada asks:

"JC Latham first round? Let Zeus have an MVP year running it behind the big man."

Several mock drafts have JC Latham tied to the Silver and Black – and for good reason.

Head Coach Antonio Pierce expressed his desire to add to the offensive line with the goal of dominating in the run game. Additionally, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coached the top rushing offense over the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears. With the addition of Alexander Mattison plus Zamir White turning in some breakout performances towards the end of his second season, fortifying the right side opposite of Miller would be wise.

With that being said, Latham is one of the premier run blocking guards in this year's draft. The former Alabama guard is a behemoth, standing at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds. He received a 86.1 zone blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023, along with a 79.6 run blocking grade. Lining up over 800 snaps at right tackle last season, the Crimson Tide rushed for 32 touchdowns. He would certainly be a good player to select at 13, or the Raiders could look to trade back a few slots and still pick him up.

Dennis Warren from California asks:

"We going to draft Jerry Rice's son?"

I truly believe Brenden Rice is one of the more underrated players in this class.

After spending two seasons at Colorado, he transferred to USC and emerged as one of Caleb Williams' top targets. Rice caught 84 passes for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns as a Trojan. Like his Hall of Fame father, he has great route running abilities and ball tracking skills. He's also an inch taller and nearly 10 pounds heavier than his father during his playing days. He also ran a 40-yard dash .2 seconds faster than his father.

The Raiders currently have only five receivers on their roster, and I think Rice would be an impressive Day 2 or 3 addition.

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.23.24

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the Silver and Black's offseason program workout.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
\Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 140

\Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
119 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
120 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
121 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
122 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
123 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
124 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
125 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
126 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
127 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
128 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
129 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
130 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
131 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
132 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
133 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
134 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
135 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
136 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
137 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
138 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
139 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), Tre'von Moehrig (7), Marcus Epps (1) and Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
140 / 140

Las Vegas Raiders safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao (20), Tre'von Moehrig (7), Marcus Epps (1) and Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
