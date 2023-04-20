Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are almost on the clock

"Do you think the best case scenario for the Raiders would be to draft the best player available at No. 7, trade up and get the future quarterback or trade down acquire more draft capital and fix the defense?"

If the Raiders decide to stay at seven, there will be more than enough great options on both sides of the ball to choose from. If they're still interested in getting a quarterback in the first round, they might not even need to trade up if Will Levis or Anthony Richardson slide. Nevertheless, if Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud are on their radar, they could trade with the Houston Texans or Arizona Cardinals up to No. 2 or 3 to select their potential signal-caller of the future. If they really want to shake things up, they could trade up and take Lombardi Award winner Will Anderson Jr. – allowing him and Crosby to wreak havoc on the entire AFC West.