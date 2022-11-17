Raiders Mailbag: All eyes on Davante Adams facing Patrick Surtain II again

Trevor Kroeker asks:

"What's going on with Chandler Jones?"

However, it's hard to imagine that the Raiders thought Jones would have 0.5 sacks through nine games when they signed him this offseason. He's historically been one of the best in the game at getting after the quarterback – with 107.5 sacks before becoming a Raider. Head Coach Josh McDaniels stated Wednesday that with a better all-around pass rush from the front seven, Jones will continue to have more chances to affect the quarterback.

"[S]ometimes they come in bunches, and sometimes there's streaks where they don't happen. I'd say, right now, we're in one of those streaks for whatever reason," McDaniels said regarding sacks. "There's been opportunities, it's not like he hasn't been around them. It's not like we haven't had chances. ... Chandler is a pro and he's been through it before and he's going to continue to work hard, and we're going to continue to try to help put him in positions to be successful. But there's a lot of people that need to do some things up there that may affect that ultimately at the end of the day."