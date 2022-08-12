Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Daniel Buford from California asks:

Amongst the rookies, who has impressed you the most?

Zamir White has been extremely impressive, that's been very clear to see.

However, I'm going to give a bit less cliché answer and say Dylan Parham. The third-round guard has impressed not just with his level of play, but his versatility across the offensive line. The athletic big man is also quick off the line of scrimmage, which gives him an advantage.

"For a first game, to play multiple spots like that - I don't think Dylan was out of position much," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Parham's first game. "I think the calls when he was at center, I think he was doing a decent job of getting us headed in the right direction there. His communication was pretty good.