Raiders Mailbag: Can the team finish the season strong following bye week?

Victor Ruiz from Illinois said:

"I've kind of been encouraged the last few games with the play of Tyree Wilson."

Watching Tyree Wilson play, you can see the strides being made.

People look too much at the rookie's pass rushing stats, but his ability to help stop the run has begun to jump out on film to me. With his sheer size and athleticism, the Raiders can afford to play him anywhere on the defensive line. While the edge rusher has totaled 1.5 sacks, his role and production will likely only increase with time.

"[F]ocused on him just improving," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "I mean, defensive line, whether you're a nine technique or five technique, I know the combinations of blocks can be different, but it still comes down to reading your keys, striking your key with your hands, getting your hands out in front of your eyes and then being able to transition in the pass rush.