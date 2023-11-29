Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: Can the team finish the season strong following bye week?

Nov 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Ronson McDowell from Ohio asks:

"Do you think the bye week will help us get focused to make a run for the NFL playoffs?"

The Raiders seem focused on taking it one game at a time. The bye week rest should only help them get dialed in.

This is the first time since 2017 the Raiders have had a bye week in Week 10 or later. It's been a long season for the team dealing with injuries and midseason coaching changes. Nevertheless, all of their goals are still in front of them.

"Twelve straight weeks in the National Football League, that's tough. ... That's hard on the body," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "For those guys to come back and now to have an extra seven or so days to get ready before our next game, before we play the Vikings, is huge for our team. Also, I think it's an opportunity for us to reset mentally.

"It's been a lot of trying times this year," continued Pierce. "A lot of ups and downs, and you sit back, you reset, you think about it, spend some time with your family and coming toward end of the week you start missing football again, that Friday, Saturday, Sunday you're not playing. Get these guys back in the building on Monday and we're ready to roll."

Related Links

Chad Dubs from Arizona asks:

"Could we see the newly signed Jack Jones step up soon?"

All signs point to Jack Jones stepping up as a starter moving forward.

Following the Raiders' decision to part ways with Marcus Peters on Monday, that leaves more reps for Jones. The former Patriots cornerback is getting his feet wet in the Raiders defense, notching five solo tackles over the past two games. After seeing 12 snaps against the Dolphins, his snap count ramped up to 40 against the Chiefs. According to Pierce, his snap count is expected to trend upward, along with more reps for rookie Jakorian Bennett at the two outside cornerback positions.

"Obviously [Jones] is going to be a work in progress learning the system and scheme, but the athleticism is there," Pierce said. "[He has] the skills to cover what we want to do from a schematic standpoint with PG [Patrick Graham] and the defense. He gives us some opportunity to make some plays, and obviously as we go forward, his reps will grow with the confidence that the coaches have within him."

Victor Ruiz from Illinois said:

"I've kind of been encouraged the last few games with the play of Tyree Wilson."

Watching Tyree Wilson play, you can see the strides being made.

People look too much at the rookie's pass rushing stats, but his ability to help stop the run has begun to jump out on film to me. With his sheer size and athleticism, the Raiders can afford to play him anywhere on the defensive line. While the edge rusher has totaled 1.5 sacks, his role and production will likely only increase with time.

"[F]ocused on him just improving," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "I mean, defensive line, whether you're a nine technique or five technique, I know the combinations of blocks can be different, but it still comes down to reading your keys, striking your key with your hands, getting your hands out in front of your eyes and then being able to transition in the pass rush.

"I always think there's a benefit for a young edge player to have some experience down inside, because I've told you guys before in college when they're that good, nobody's really blocked them before. So, how good are they with their hands? ... I think there's a lot of positives that go into that when you move him up and down the line, especially early on."

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

A towel in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 28

A towel in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo's (5) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo's (5) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 28

A football in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor's (72) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor's (72) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 28

Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus alumnus Fred Biletnikoff's wife Angela Biletnikoff arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus alumnus Fred Biletnikoff's wife Angela Biletnikoff arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce heads to the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce heads to the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 28

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) in a huddle before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 28

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Can offense turn Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow loose on Chiefs?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few fan-submitted questions heading into a heated Week 12 matchup.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will defense contain Tyreek Hill, explosive Dolphins offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into some fan-submitted questions ahead of the team's travels to Miami.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can Maxx Crosby, defensive line continue their party in the backfield?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions as team prepares for primetime football this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How can Davante Adams, offense make an impact?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses questions regarding the team's upcoming matchup with the Detroit Lions.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the offense continue feeding Michael Mayer, Zamir White the ball?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the Raiders offense heading into Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's in store for the Raiders offense against the Patriots?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few offensive minded questions as the Silver and Black head into another home matchup versus New England.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How can the offense get going against the Packers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few things fans would like to see as the team prepares for the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the quarterback situation as team prepares for Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions surrounding a few rookies as the Silver and Black face another AFC West opponent.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How can the Raiders defense get going against the Steelers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a trio of fan-submitted questions heading into Week 3's showdown in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the Week 2 road matchup.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will new-look defense fare against the Broncos?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as the team gears up for Week 1.
Advertising