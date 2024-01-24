Raiders Mailbag: Early quarterback questions to begin the offseason

Rick Greco from California asks:

"What will the coaching staff be working the most with Aidan O'Connell on to better prepare him for next season?

It depends on who the next coaching staff is to start.

While Antonio Pierce is officially the man in charge, he's now in the process of filling out his coaching staff. Once an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach is hired, we'll get a clearer look at offensive plans.

Aidan O'Connell saw a lot of growth toward the end of the 2023 season. He had the second-most passing touchdowns (12) and third-most passing yards (2,218) of all quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class, despite not becoming the starting quarterback until Week 9.

"I think for Aidan, what you've seen is a kid be very poised, more vocal," Antonio Pierce said after the 2023 season finale against the Denver Broncos. "I like what Aidan has done as far as how he carries himself on and off the field and in this building. I get he's a rookie, he's a little bit older, he carries himself like a pro.