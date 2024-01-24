Raiders Mailbag: Early quarterback questions to begin the offseason

Rick Greco from California asks:
"What will the coaching staff be working the most with Aidan O'Connell on to better prepare him for next season?
It depends on who the next coaching staff is to start.
While Antonio Pierce is officially the man in charge, he's now in the process of filling out his coaching staff. Once an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach is hired, we'll get a clearer look at offensive plans.
Aidan O'Connell saw a lot of growth toward the end of the 2023 season. He had the second-most passing touchdowns (12) and third-most passing yards (2,218) of all quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class, despite not becoming the starting quarterback until Week 9.
"I think for Aidan, what you've seen is a kid be very poised, more vocal," Antonio Pierce said after the 2023 season finale against the Denver Broncos. "I like what Aidan has done as far as how he carries himself on and off the field and in this building. I get he's a rookie, he's a little bit older, he carries himself like a pro.
"Jimmy [Garoppolo] and Brian [Hoyer] have done a really good job of mentoring him as well. ... Aidan has really done a good job of putting himself in position going forward to be in consideration to be the starting quarterback in the National Football League."
Adrian Conner from Texas asks:
"What quarterbacks are the main focus going into the draft? Who do you think will be available for us when we draft?"
As for which quarterbacks will be the main focus going into the draft, Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will more than likely take over the headlines for the next few months and I don't think it's likely either of these options will still be available at No. 13 for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders could very well ride with Aidan O'Connell and not draft a quarterback with their first-round pick. If so, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler could be viable later round options. Of the quarterback options that could still be available if the Raiders stick with No. 13, Washington's Michael Penix and Oregon's Bo Nix would be appealing.
G. Gomez from Arizona asks:
"Would Bo Nix of Oregon be a good fit for the Raiders?"
What's the biggest strength Bo Nix has over a lot of other quarterbacks in this draft class? His experience.
Nix has spent a large majority of his collegiate career as a starter, playing in 61 total games with four bowl game appearances. His best season to date was 2023, racking up 4,508 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns while completing nearly 78 percent of his throws. He left Oregon on a high note with 363 yards and five touchdowns in the Ducks' 45-6 Fiesta Bowl victory.
Another thing I believe makes Nix viable at the next level is his dual-threat ability. He compiled 20 rushing touchdowns and 780 rushing yards in his last two seasons at Oregon. Whether he's a fit or not will be reliant on what the Raiders' next offensive scheme will be. But on paper, he's definitely a solid NFL prospect.
View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024).