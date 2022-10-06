Raiders Mailbag: How could Patrick Graham utilize new practice squad addition Blake Martinez?

Greg Milman asks:

"Why has Chandler Jones been so non-effective?"

Taking a look at Chandler Jones stats this season, some could assume he's been non-effective. But you know what they say about assuming.

When watching film from the past four weeks, Jones has still found ways to be effective rushing the passer and stopping the run. Patrick Graham has asked Jones to play a different role against all four of their opponents this season, with Jones unselfishly obliging. The veteran edge rusher has been able to contribute pressure, despite not recording a sack yet.

Through four games, Jones has eight total pressures and four quarterback hits. Additionally, he had a 76.9 PFF coverage grade in his previous game against the Denver Broncos.

"He's making a lot of plays that don't show up in the stats," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday. "And that's probably going to be not good enough for everybody to listen to, but he's making plays in the running game, he drew multiple holding penalties yesterday.