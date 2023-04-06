Raiders Mailbag: How high in demand are offensive linemen in this draft class?

Tony Cameron from Idaho asks:

"If the Raiders don't take a QB in the first round, how many and who else do they have to backup Jimmy Garoppolo?"

There's a few quarterbacks teams have their eyes on in the first round, but I think it's fair to say the Raiders don't have to draft a quarterback at seven.

Currently on the roster are Jimmy Garoppolo, veteran leader Brian Hoyer and Chase Garbers, who was on the practice squad for most of last season. There's always the possibility of adding another quarterback through the draft, but that doesn't mean it has to be Anthony Richardson from Florida or Will Levis from Kentucky.