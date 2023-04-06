Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: How high in demand are offensive linemen in this draft class?

Apr 06, 2023 at 11:00 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Tony Cameron from Idaho asks:

"If the Raiders don't take a QB in the first round, how many and who else do they have to backup Jimmy Garoppolo?"

There's a few quarterbacks teams have their eyes on in the first round, but I think it's fair to say the Raiders don't have to draft a quarterback at seven.

Currently on the roster are Jimmy Garoppolo, veteran leader Brian Hoyer and Chase Garbers, who was on the practice squad for most of last season. There's always the possibility of adding another quarterback through the draft, but that doesn't mean it has to be Anthony Richardson from Florida or Will Levis from Kentucky.

There are quite a few other options to look at in the later rounds including Tennessee Volunteers' Hendon Hooker, Jake Haener from Fresno State and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan. That way, the first round pick could be used to bolster the defense or offensive line.

Related Links

Paul Woodhouse from Arizona asks:

"What are your thoughts on them drafting Paris Johnson Jr. or Peter Skoronski with their first pick?

While there are a lot of talented offensive lineman in this year's draft, these two stand out as some of the best tackles in the nation. Both played against elite competition in the Big 12, and could push for a starting job as rookies. Johnson already has a relationship built with Thayer Munford Jr. from Ohio State, and has played in some big games as a Buckeye.

As for Skoronski, he plays bully ball on the offensive line and has impressive footwork. He had the second highest vertical and broad jump of all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine, while being one of five offensive linemen to hit 30 reps on bench press. In his senior season, he earned a 93 pass blocking grade from PFF, while only allowing one sack and three hurries.

Daniel Hogue from Oklahoma asks:

"Do you think there's enough depth in the draft at offensive line to find some starters?"

Abso-freaking-lutely

I was just hyping up Paris Johnson Jr. and Peter Skoronski in the previous question, but there's a lot of talent in the trenches to go around in this year's draft. Two potential Day 2 guys that caught my eye at the Senior Bowl are tackles Jaelyn Duncan from Maryland and Blake Freeland out of BYU. Both looked like men among boys during National Team practices, and continued to raise their stock at the Combine. It's also beneficial both players were four-year starters in college.

Another offensive lineman that's continued to make waves is Cody Mauch. The North Dakota State prospect has been touted as one of the best FCS players in this year's draft, and showed the ability to play all positions across the offensive line in college. The 6-foot-6 All-American was named FCS Athletic Directors Association's Top Offensive Lineman his senior season, and could be a late Day 1 or early Day 2 selection.

Photos: ELITE Academy held for offensive and defensive line athletes

Offensive and defensive line athletes attend the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters to work with alumnus Roy Hart and current players Brandon Parker and Matthew Butler for a day of character development, film study, position specific drills and field work.

Las Vegas Raiders director of youth football Myles Hayes speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
1 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders director of youth football Myles Hayes speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
2 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes listen to alumni and current players during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
3 / 32

Athletes listen to alumni and current players during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
4 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
5 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete raises their hand to ask a question to alumni and current players during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
6 / 32

An athlete raises their hand to ask a question to alumni and current players during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
7 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) speaks to athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes warm up before drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
8 / 32

Athletes warm up before drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete warms up before drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
9 / 32

An athlete warms up before drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete warms up before drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
10 / 32

An athlete warms up before drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 32

An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 32

An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 32

An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A coach works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
16 / 32

A coach works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A coach works with athletes as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
17 / 32

A coach works with athletes as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
18 / 32

An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart works with athletes as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
19 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart works with athletes as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
20 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) speaks with athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
21 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) speaks with athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
A coach huddles with athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
22 / 32

A coach huddles with athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
23 / 32

An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
24 / 32

Athletes participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
25 / 32

An athlete participates in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
26 / 32

Athletes participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart poses for photo with athletes and coaches during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
27 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart poses for photo with athletes and coaches during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart presents his top performer with some Raiders gear during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
28 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart presents his top performer with some Raiders gear during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Marli Bartlett presents a top performer with some Raiders gear during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Marli Bartlett presents a top performer with some Raiders gear during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar huddles with athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar huddles with athletes during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes enjoy Buffalo Wild Wings after participating in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
31 / 32

Athletes enjoy Buffalo Wild Wings after participating in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes enjoy Buffalo Wild Wings after participating in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
32 / 32

Athletes enjoy Buffalo Wild Wings after participating in drills during the ELITE Academy at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders choose a defensive player at No. 7?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who might the Silver and Black be looking at with their first-round pick?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards digs into who the Raiders could select on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, coming off the heels of the Scouting Combine.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Offseason beginning to ramp up for the Silver and Black

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defense and quarterback situation in the midst of the 2023 offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into what could be in store for the team this offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What were the brightest moments from the 2022 season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards revisits the best moments from the Silver and Black's 2022 season with Raider Nation.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the offense build upon their momentum to end the season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions with the Silver and Black's Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs looming.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What adjustments need to be made to compete with the 49ers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions on the team moving into Week 17.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offense handle playing in frigid, hostile territory?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards chats with Raider Nation ahead of the Silver and Black heading into Pittsburgh this Saturday.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Consistency and balance remain key as team moves into late stretch

Raiders.com Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation would like to see heading into Week 15 matchup against the Patriots.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's next in line to step up in Raiders offense this Sunday?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions regarding the Silver and Black's offense heading into their Week 13 home game against the Chargers.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Is the defense beginning to hit its stride?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding the Silver and Black's defense with a road trip to Seattle nearing.

Advertising