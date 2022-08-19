Raiders Mailbag: How is the linebacking corps coming along through Training Camp?

The Silver and Black also added two sleeper UDFA linebackers in Darien Butler from Arizona State and Luke Masterson from Wake Forest. Masterson, like Deablo, also played safety in college and has compiled nine total tackles in the preseason.

"As a rookie, he's worn the green dot a little bit in these preseason games, which is not an easy thing to do right off the bat," McDaniels said about Masterson. "He's handling a lot of communication. He's in the middle of every run play as you've seen. (He's) tough, active, works extremely hard in the weight room, works extremely hard to make sure his body is ready to go. He's got a maturity about himself at this point in his career that I really, really like. He's impressed us with that in the way he goes about his day to day."