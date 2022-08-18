Training Camp Notebook 8/18: The Raiders defense brought the juice to practice

The Silver and Black's Thursday practice was highlighted by a superb day from the defense. After August 18, the Raiders have two more padded practices this Training Camp, both of them as joint practices with the New England Patriots next week. But before we get too far ahead, they have another intriguing preseason game against the Miami Dolphins this Saturday.
Here are some pleasant observations from today's practice.
Defense shows up big
There was no specific standout of the Raiders defense in practice Thursday morning as the unit as a whole was dominant.
The energy of the defense on the sidelines was at an all-time high, with many swatted balls, pass deflections and sacks. It started up front with the force Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones were able to bring, all the way back to the secondary with Nate Hobbs securing another Training Camp practice interception.
To add to the great showing of the secondary, Rock Ya-Sin, Tre’von Moehrig, Duron Harmon and Johnathan Abram all had their moments making plays in coverage as well. The linebacking corps also looked solid managing the field, with Divine Deablo and UDFA from Wake Forest Luke Masterson leading the way.
This successful defensive day should evoke excitement in what's to come in Patrick Graham's scheme.
Still difficult to contain No. 13
Even with the outstanding day the Raiders defense had, they still couldn't contain Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow was impressive, continuing to build his rapport with Derek Carr. A bond that resulted in over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns last season. His slippery moves and array of routes helped him get open – and stay open – the majority of practice.
Just another day for "The Slot Machine."
Good week for Malcom Koonce
A certain edge rusher has had a pep in his step this week at practice, after getting a sack against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.
Malcolm Koonce has been continuing to make the most of his reps at practice. This week, he could be seen getting constant pressure on the quarterback, win some battles in one-on-ones and make plays on special teams.
The development of the second-year lineman out of Buffalo has risen over time this camp, with another great opportunity ahead of him this Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.
Quote of the day
Making it to the NFL, coming from England, is a hell of an accomplishment. But I want to do more than just be known as the kid that moved from England and made it to the NFL. Jermaine Eluemunor