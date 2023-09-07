Raiders Mailbag: How will new-look defense fare against the Broncos?

Kieran Ward asks:

"What are we to expect from out new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?"

First and foremost, Jimmy Garoppolo is a winner.

His 40-17 record as a starter and five playoff wins are nothing to sneeze at. Garoppolo has played in some big time games, which will benefit a Raiders team that won or lost games by a single possession 13 times last season. He's also connected quickly with his teammates, recently being voted a team captain.

"It's a privilege. It really is. I don't take it very lightly," Garoppolo told local media Wednesday. "I've been a captain before but to come to a new team and get that honor, it's pretty cool. I mean, we have a good locker room, a very tight knit group, guys who are willing to work and that's what it takes here. You have to be able to work every day, day in and day out. And it's just a fun group to be with. I'm honored to be a captain."

It's been a long offseason for the Raiders quarterback, rehabbing through a foot injury suffered last season. He seemingly attacked recovery head first, and has been back on the field since the start of Training Camp. After going 4-for-4 on his lone preseason drive, it will be intriguing to see how he performs in a bigger sample size.