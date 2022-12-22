Raiders Mailbag: How will the offense handle playing in frigid, hostile territory?

David Del Purgatorio says:

"Protect Derek Carr. ... Limiting his time in a clean pocket will give Pittsburgh more possessions."

Despite the revolving rotation of the starting offensive line this season, they've been able to keep Derek Carr fairly clean through the latter half of the season.

Carr's 4.8 sack percentage is the seventh lowest among starting quarterbacks, and his pocket time per play (2.6 seconds) is the third highest in the NFL. The offensive line has proven to be one of the deepest units on the Raiders, highlighted even more with the play of Jordan Meredith and Hroniss Grasu in the win against the Patriots. Both players filled in for injured guards Alex Bars and rookie Dylan Parham.

"[J]ust being ready to go and taking advantage of the opportunity when your time comes and preparing like you're going to play," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "Saturday evening, I was coming back from night meetings and Jordan's in there watching tape, getting ready to go and he was just preparing like he was going to start. And sure enough, he went in there in the second quarter and had to play. So, I think that speaks volumes to the type of character we have in the offensive line room."

It's still unclear whether Parham and Bars will be ready to play Saturday, as both were limited participants in Wednesday's walkthrough. Nevertheless, the offensive line as a whole must be fully prepared for a formidable Steelers pass rush.