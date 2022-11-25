Raiders Mailbag: Is the defense beginning to hit its stride?

Tiny Maquinalez asks:

"Will the solid game against the Broncos offense help boost the confidence for our defense to go put together a similar performance?"

The Raiders arguably put together their best collective performance on defense last Sunday.

It was the least amount of points allowed and the second least amount of yards allowed to an offense by the Raiders this season. Additionally, they held the Broncos to 3-of-12 on third downs. Maxx Crosby looked like a world eater with two sacks, forced fumble and a blocked field goal – along with good play from Denzel Perryman, Clelin Ferrell, Jerry Tillery and Roderic Teamer. A game like that is something great to build off for the Silver and Black defense, and the gained momentum can be felt within the locker and on the practice field heading into Seattle.

"[W]hen you get that win, it's a chance and an opportunity for the guys to see the reward for their hard work," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Tuesday. "Nothing solidifies that in terms of trusting the process than wins. I was just so happy for the players to get a 'W' on the road against a division opponent, against a tough team; whether it's dealing with the quarterback, dealing with their defense, dealing with the running game. I was just happy for those guys to get a win.