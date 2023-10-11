Raiders Mailbag: What's in store for the Raiders offense against the Patriots?

David Roof asks:

"We ever going to score more than 17 in a game?"

The offense is still working to put together a complete package.

Coming off a 17-13 victory, the Raiders produced two touchdowns from Meyers and Josh Jacobs﻿, however took a backseat to defense that forced three turnovers on the Packers. While the defense has held offenses to a total of 20 second-half points over the past three games, the offense has yet to score more than 20 points in a game. There's reason for optimism moving forward though, as more players started getting in the mix Monday.

While Davante Adams﻿, Meyers and Jacobs have made up for 75 percent of the team's receptions, more players than ever were involved in the offense last Monday. Jimmy Garoppolo completed over 70 percent of his passes, with seven different receivers catching those passes. As the Raiders continue to spread out their offense, opportunities for points will likely follow.

"We've got to do a lot of things a little bit better. There's no one answer," Josh McDaniels said. "We've had stretches where we've run the ball well. We've had stretches where we've thrown it well. We've had stretches where we've protected well. We've had stretches where we've scored in the red zone. And then we have just enough plays here and there to stop us from really getting into a consistent rhythm.