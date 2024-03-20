 Skip to main content
Raiders Mailbag: Pinpointing the deepest position groups within the 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 20, 2024 at 02:04 PM
Levi Edwards

Autumn Bonner from Iowa asks:

"Could the Raiders take best player available in Round 1 then trade up into bottom of the first for a QB?"

This wouldn't be a bad plan by any means.

While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are deemed the top quarterbacks in the class, it's a pretty deep position group. Several top quarterback options could still be available near the end of the first round including Heisman Trophy finalists Michael Penix and Bo Nix. If the Raiders are sold on one of these two, but believe they'll be drafted before their next pick in the second round (No. 44), trading back into the first round or simply selecting them with the No. 13 pick are two options on the table.

As for who the best player available would be at No. 13, that's yet to be determined. It really just depends on who the Raiders desire on their draft board and how the dice rolls leading into their pick. Antonio Pierce was reportedly present at UCLA and Alabama's Pro Days, the respective schools of edge rusher Laiatu Latu and cornerback Terrion Arnold – two viable options with the 13th pick.

Neil Tichelaar from Pennsylvania asks:

"Can you see the Raiders trading back into the first or second round to go after a talented WR like Xavier Worthy?"

I could see the Raiders trading back late into the first round, but not necessarily for a wide receiver. As mentioned in the previous question, it would make more sense to target a quarterback if they're intending to trade up.

However, I do believe Xavier Worthy has tremendous upside and could be a game wrecker within any offense. Worthy had a tremendous 2023 season, going for 1,014 yards and five receiving touchdowns while averaging nearly 17 yards per punt return. He also raised his draft stock at the NFL Combine, breaking the record for the fastest 40-yard dash in the event's history (4.21). If he's still available in the second round, he'd could be worth a look for the Silver and Black.

Greg Quirk from South Carolina asks:

"Any chance Spencer Rattler would be considered?"

Spencer Rattler seems to be one of the most polarizing players among the media. While he's projected to be a Day 3 selection, he's shown flashes of being potential sleeper prospect.

Coming out of high school as the No. 1 rated quarterback in the country, he won two Big 12 championships at Oklahoma while throwing 40 touchdowns and completing 70 percent of his throws. He transferred to South Carolina going into the 2022 season, where his numbers took a slight dip from his days with the Sooners. Nevertheless, he put together a good Senior Bowl week for teams to evaluate, earning the game's MVP award while going 4-of-4 with 65 passing yards and a touchdown.

If the Raiders do go after Rattler in the later rounds, they wouldn't have to rush his development considering the free agency signing of Pro Bowl veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Rattler said at the Combine that he met with Pierce, who recruited him in high school while serving as defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Dominick Wise from Ohio asks:

"Do you think they go DT with someone like Texas' Byron Murphy or Alabama's CB Terrion Arnold at No. 13?"

Byron Murphy seems like a great prospect to consider with the Raiders' first-round pick, but they're more likely to go in a different direction with the signing of star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Since the NFL Combine, Pierce has been publicly open with his desire to add another cornerback to the roster to play alongside Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. At No. 13, the Raiders have a lot of promising options at the position – Arnold being one of them. The Alabama cornerback, with some of the stickiest man coverage abilities among this draft class, has been linked to the Silver and Black in several mock drafts.

A few other top options would be Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, who totaled 45 pass deflections in college, and Arnold's Crimson Tide teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024).

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama
1 / 13

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
QB Jayden Daniels - LSU
2 / 13

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
3 / 13

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State
4 / 13

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
5 / 13

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Young Kwak/Associated Press
OT JC Latham - Alabama
6 / 13

OT JC Latham - Alabama

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
7 / 13

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
8 / 13

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Associated Press
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
9 / 13

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
10 / 13

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
QB Bo Nix - Oregon
11 / 13

QB Bo Nix - Oregon

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
12 / 13

QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Edge Jared Verse - Florida State
13 / 13

Edge Jared Verse - Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
