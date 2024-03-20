Raiders Mailbag: Pinpointing the deepest position groups within the 2024 NFL Draft

Autumn Bonner from Iowa asks:

"Could the Raiders take best player available in Round 1 then trade up into bottom of the first for a QB?"

This wouldn't be a bad plan by any means.

While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are deemed the top quarterbacks in the class, it's a pretty deep position group. Several top quarterback options could still be available near the end of the first round including Heisman Trophy finalists Michael Penix and Bo Nix. If the Raiders are sold on one of these two, but believe they'll be drafted before their next pick in the second round (No. 44), trading back into the first round or simply selecting them with the No. 13 pick are two options on the table.