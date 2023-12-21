Raiders Mailbag: Playing a complete 60 minutes will be pivotal against the Chiefs

Maisyne Frazier from Washington said:

"I need to see a consistent first half from the offense and better halftime adjustments."

Something Antonio Pierce has preached to this team is "winning stamina."

It's something that he describes as the will to win for 60 minutes, and keeping the "foot on the gas" throughout the entirety of the game. This is a crucial concept for the Silver and Black going up against this specific opponent.

Last season, the Raiders took a 17-0 lead in Arrowhead Stadium before losing the game by one point. A few weeks ago they had another two-score lead, but ultimately the Chiefs came back and won, 31-17.

"[T]o beat the world champions, you have to be at your best and you've got to do a little bit more," Pierce said Wednesday morning. "That's not going above X's and O's, it's not doing anything out of the ordinary. It's reading your keys, a little anticipation will come into play, but more importantly the group together, I feel for us as Raiders, to make up our mind to say enough is enough. I mean, if you can do it in the first quarter, which we've done two out of three games being up 17-0 and 14-0, we have to strain as coaches and players to do that for 60 minutes."