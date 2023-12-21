Raiders Mailbag: Playing a complete 60 minutes will be pivotal against the Chiefs

Wendy from California asks:
"Can someone please figure out how to cover and stop Kelce?"
This is a question defensive coordinators have been trying to answer for the better part of a decade now.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best at his position to ever the play the game. He's currently fourth-all time among tight ends in career receiving yards and catches, and leads his team in both of those categories this season.
Even in his 11th NFL season, he continues to be the workhorse receiver and an headache for the Raiders. His career averages against the Silver and Black are five catches and nearly 73 receiving yards a game, and has totaled 11 career touchdowns against the franchise.
So how do you stop Travis Kelce?
"Slow him down," answered Amik Robertson. "You've got to put some good guys on him, some long guys on him. Hopefully the game plan we have for him, we'll be able to slow him down."
Victor from California said:
"On the offensive side, I want to see more of the creative plays."
Two plays in particular last Thursday against the Chargers point toward the offense maybe getting a little more funky.
Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree coached the Week 15 game from the booth, cooking up a scheme that resulted in 49 points scored by the offense. Two touchdowns came in surprising fashion, one being a 26-yard rush from Brandon Boldenlined up in wildcat formation. In the next quarter, receiver Jakobi Meyers fooled the defense in what initially looked like a screen play for a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams.
"The differences, obviously you can see the full field," Hardegree said of play-calling from the booth. "You can really see it pretty quickly, so you get instant feedback, which is important as a play-caller. That was an advantage for sure. Communication was quicker, I thought, adjustments. It was a different vantage point for sure because you're just sitting in a box, kind of soundproof. It was it was definitely a change, and it was positive for us."
Considering how impressive the Chiefs defense has been this season, creativity and execution seem to be the main themes for the Raiders offense.
Maisyne Frazier from Washington said:
"I need to see a consistent first half from the offense and better halftime adjustments."
Something Antonio Pierce has preached to this team is "winning stamina."
It's something that he describes as the will to win for 60 minutes, and keeping the "foot on the gas" throughout the entirety of the game. This is a crucial concept for the Silver and Black going up against this specific opponent.
Last season, the Raiders took a 17-0 lead in Arrowhead Stadium before losing the game by one point. A few weeks ago they had another two-score lead, but ultimately the Chiefs came back and won, 31-17.
"[T]o beat the world champions, you have to be at your best and you've got to do a little bit more," Pierce said Wednesday morning. "That's not going above X's and O's, it's not doing anything out of the ordinary. It's reading your keys, a little anticipation will come into play, but more importantly the group together, I feel for us as Raiders, to make up our mind to say enough is enough. I mean, if you can do it in the first quarter, which we've done two out of three games being up 17-0 and 14-0, we have to strain as coaches and players to do that for 60 minutes."
Starting the game out fast isn't necessarily a problem for the Raiders, but finishing strong and building on momentum is a must. They were able to do that against the Chargers, and they hope for that to carry over in Kansas City.
