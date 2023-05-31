Raiders Mailbag: The rookies are off to the races at OTAs

Curtis Groth asks:

"How is Tre Tucker looking in OTA's? How will they use him?"

It's yet to be determined what Tre Tucker's role will be on this team, but things look promising for him thanks to his versatility.

The Silver and Black chose the receiver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, having compiled 1,426 receiving yards and eight touchdowns at the University of Cincinnati. Tucker, who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, boasts speed and quickness that could also make him an asset on special teams. The former Ohio high school wrestler averaged nearly 25 yards per kick return in college with two kick returns for touchdowns.

"[W]hen we evaluated Tre coming out, first of all, Tre's a captain," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said last week. "He's an extremely bright guy, hard worker, impacted them in the kicking game and offensively. And again, is a guy that can run, really run. You take a guy like that and there's a number of ways that he could factor. Played on the coverage teams at Cincinnati and there's a lot of things that he did that maybe didn't show up in the stat sheets. But productive on offense, productive in the return game, productive in the coverage units, adds an element of speed and toughness."