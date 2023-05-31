Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: The rookies are off to the races at OTAs

May 31, 2023 at 01:32 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Curtis Groth asks:

"How is Tre Tucker looking in OTA's? How will they use him?"

It's yet to be determined what Tre Tucker's role will be on this team, but things look promising for him thanks to his versatility.

The Silver and Black chose the receiver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, having compiled 1,426 receiving yards and eight touchdowns at the University of Cincinnati. Tucker, who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, boasts speed and quickness that could also make him an asset on special teams. The former Ohio high school wrestler averaged nearly 25 yards per kick return in college with two kick returns for touchdowns.

"[W]hen we evaluated Tre coming out, first of all, Tre's a captain," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said last week. "He's an extremely bright guy, hard worker, impacted them in the kicking game and offensively. And again, is a guy that can run, really run. You take a guy like that and there's a number of ways that he could factor. Played on the coverage teams at Cincinnati and there's a lot of things that he did that maybe didn't show up in the stat sheets. But productive on offense, productive in the return game, productive in the coverage units, adds an element of speed and toughness."

Like I previously stated, it's hard to determine where and how much he'll be used while he's still getting accustomed to the next level. Nevertheless, his skill set would best serve him as a slot receiver and kick returner – which I'm prepared to see him get reps at as offseason training progresses.

Related Links

Gary Reeves from Kentucky asks:

"How is Michael Mayer looking?"

I'm not trying to put any expectations on Michael Mayer, but he's looked like a stud so far.

Coming out of Notre Dame, he was widely regarded as the top tight end in the 2023 class, yet for reasons unknown, he was the third tight end selected and fell in the lap of the Raiders. He was a First Team AP All-American and John Mackey Award (nation's top tight end) finalist in 2022, while leading the Fighting Irish in receptions (67) and receiving yards (809).

When I saw him step on the field during OTAs, his size stood out. With his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame, he could easily be mistaken for a defensive lineman. But once he's in action, he has the route running ability and short area quickness of a wide receiver.

Mayer finds himself in a great situation, surrounded by productive veteran tight ends such as Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard. McDaniels also has a track record of finding different ways to utilize his tight ends within his offensive scheme. Keep an eye on this young man following OTAs with Training Camp and preseason around the corner.

Angelo Simao from California asks:

"What was done to improve the offensive line?"

The construction of the offensive line looks familiar to what we saw last season. However it appears there will be ample competition at a few spots.

Returning players include Kolton Miller, Alex Bars, Andre James, Dylan Parham and Jermaine Eluemunor. All of these players are working to continually up their game, especially Parham whose coming off a 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team. However, there may still be heavy competition at both guard spots with Netane Muti, Jordan Meredith and undrafted rookie McClendon Curtis factored in.

As for the two tackle positions, Miller and Eluemunor had their best career seasons in 2022. They'll have to compete with Brandon Parker, who has 32 career starts for the Raiders, Justin Herron and second-year standout Thayer Munford Jr.

Photos: Raiders 2023 OTAs | Week 1

View the best photos from the first week of the Las Vegas Raiders' OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) and tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jordan Perryman (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jordan Perryman (49) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end O.J. Howard (88) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA) at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How much depth did the Silver and Black gain in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the Raiders' 2023 draft class.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are almost on the clock

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some last-minute draft questions as the team gears up for next week in Kansas City, Missouri.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Diamonds in the rough on defense heading into the 2023 Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards talks about who the Silver and Black could be eyeing on defense with two weeks left until the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How high in demand are offensive linemen in this draft class?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards analyzes which offensive players are most impressive in the upcoming 2023 draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders choose a defensive player at No. 7?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who might the Silver and Black be looking at with their first-round pick?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards digs into who the Raiders could select on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, coming off the heels of the Scouting Combine.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Offseason beginning to ramp up for the Silver and Black

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions on the defense and quarterback situation in the midst of the 2023 offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into what could be in store for the team this offseason.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What were the brightest moments from the 2022 season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards revisits the best moments from the Silver and Black's 2022 season with Raider Nation.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the offense build upon their momentum to end the season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions with the Silver and Black's Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs looming.

news

Raiders Mailbag: What adjustments need to be made to compete with the 49ers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions on the team moving into Week 17.

Advertising